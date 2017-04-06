“Chef Hashmonay’s extensive experience in Mediterranean and French cuisine will greatly enrich our culinary program,” said ICI Executive Director Joseph Bonaparte.

The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach at Horry Georgetown Technical College (ICI) has announced that Chef Nathan Hashmonay has joined its team of veteran chefs.

Chef Hashmonay is an American Culinary Federation Certified Executive Chef and has more than 13 years’ experience teaching culinary arts. He has trained at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I., The Culinary Institute of America and Institute Paul Bocuse. Prior to joining ICI, Chef Hasmonay taught at the Art Institutes of Tampa and Charlotte.

“Chef Hashmonay’s extensive experience in Mediterranean and French cuisine will greatly enrich our culinary program,” said ICI Executive Director Joseph Bonaparte. “He has excellent technical skills, a passion for food and a willingness to spend extra time with students to help them succeed.”

In addition to teaching ICI’s Restaurant Capstone course, Chef Hashmonay volunteers his time helping the Institute and its students.

The International Culinary Institute at Horry Georgetown Technical College opened a new $15 million building in Myrtle Beach last fall. About 140 students are enrolled in associate degree and certificate programs. Internships and scholarships are available for students who qualify.

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/aqgc5xy3uso1j2l/AAC2OFV7C8dr8vSoBvOjRBGQa?dl=0

low res: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/p7vumx94m65q83k/AAB0uL_moqb8RwxT4SXu2r0ya?dl=0

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9GezrR5r1Q