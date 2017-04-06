CBU Online Offers Human Services Bachelor of Arts Degree

The 42-unit Bachelor of Arts in Human Services program is designed to accommodate students’ schedules, allowing for dedication to work and family obligations.

California Baptist University Online and Professional Studies (CBU Online) has announced their new Bachelor of Arts in Human Services online degree program (BAHS). Enrollment in the program will begin during the Fall 2017 semester.

The 42-unit Bachelor of Arts in Human Services program is designed to accommodate students’ schedules, allowing for dedication to work and family obligations. The program can be completed in as little as 16 months.

In line with CBU Online’s ethics-based education, the integration of Christian principles with bio-psychosocial theory, concepts, and principles in the field will underscore the curriculum.

The BAHS degree curriculum is designed to create competent practitioners in the field of human services, the aim of which is to assist individuals and groups in securing the means for life improvement. Students will learn intervention strategy, managed care, models of service and team management; biopsychosocial theories, principles, and concepts related to the field and to society as a whole; the application of research methodology to behavioral sciences; interpersonal communication strategies; problem evaluation related to diversity, human rights, and justice within marginalized groups; the application of ethics in professional decision making; the development of intervention skills – both as coordinator and service provider; and the ethical and professional evaluation of various marriage and family scenarios, including recognizing and reporting of child abuse.

The need for qualified professionals working in the public and private sectors, as well as not-for-profit concerns, is significant. Human services organizations seek qualified, ethical, and skilled individuals in areas including employment, food and nutrition, housing and shelter, legal and victims assistance, public safety and disaster relief, foster and senior care, and youth development. Community outreach workers, counselors, case managers, and other community and social service specialists are all in demand.

The rigorous Bachelor of Arts in Human Services online degree program also serves as a basis for further education for students wishing to attain Masters of Arts in Human Services, Counseling, Public Administration or Business.

CBU Online and Professional Studies sets out to offer quality courses that cater to the working professional. With over 45 majors and concentrations available and 16-month completion for most majors, CBU Online provides the kind of flexibility students have come to expect for 21st century learning.

The college offers over 40 graduate programs and three doctoral programs, encompassing 150 areas of focus, with the mission of preparing students to thrive with purpose in alignment with Christian values. New courses begin every eight weeks.

CBU Online is a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities and the International Association of Baptist Colleges and Universities, and is affiliated with the California Southern Baptist Convention. CBU Online also recently earned the No. 8 spot in 2017 for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report.

