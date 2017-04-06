Dundas Data Visualization Celebrating 25 Years We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of product innovation to bring our customers industry-leading data visualizations and personal service. -Troy Marchand, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Dundas Data Visualization

Dundas Data Visualization announced today that April 2017 marks their 25th anniversary in business as an innovative, global leader of business intelligence, analytics and data visualization solutions.

Over the course of the last 25 years, Dundas has pioneered data visualization innovation, evolving into an internationally recognized leader in the industry. For the first several years of their history, Dundas worked behind the scenes creating the revolutionary technology and unique data visualization components that powered a majority of early BI tools. Some of the most popular visualizations seen today such as charts and gauges within SQL Server Reporting Services, are the result of development work from the Dundas team. Dundas’ success has resided within their steadfast passion and commitment to creating innovative, quality software that empowers their customers to solve real business problems.

In 2007, Microsoft acquired Dundas’ powerful chart, gauge, map, and calendar components to deliver data visualizations directly within their products. Microsoft realized how vital data visualization would become for building information-centric applications and reports, and the fact that they chose Dundas’ technology is a testament to the ingenious and progressive work accomplished by the Dundas team. With a steady focus on the customer experience, Dundas continues to develop industry leading, smart business intelligence design experiences.

“We’ve achieved this remarkable milestone by staying true to our vision when we started this business 25 years ago – creating software that people can truly get value from - and every year we continue to build upon this foundation,” said Troy Marchand, President, CEO and Co-founder, Dundas Data Visualization. “We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of product innovation to bring our customers industry-leading data visualizations and personal service. The future of Dundas is bright, and brimming with limitless potential. It’s truly inspiring to work with such a talented group of people, but even more inspiring to help businesses worldwide, better understand their data.”

To this day, Dundas is still driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, with their vast experience in data visualizations enabling them to constantly grow and push the boundaries of analytics and data visualization. Their innovative product path has evolved from components, to their Dundas Dashboard product and now to their current flagship product, Dundas BI, a flexible business intelligence, analytics and data visualization solution introduced to the market in 2014.

Today, Dundas is more sought after than ever, with a compelling product and incomparable level of service.

