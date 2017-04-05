The Integrity Business Exchange (IBX) offers a secure payment gateway that will allow CORELinQ clients to store patient payment data securely while also allowing patients to pay for services using credit and debit cards.

Integrity Payment Systems and CORELinQ Innovations have announced a partnership designed to provide payment acceptance for the CORELinQ line up of radiology business management tools. Integrity brings 13 years of payment technology and business solutions to CORELinQ’s customers.

CORELinQ Innovations offers a suite of products and services for outpatient radiology, focused on improving workflow and reducing costs without compromising patient care. The partnership with Integrity enables CORELinQ to further aid its clients grow their volumes, improve cash flow and reduce operating costs by fully integrating payments into its system.

"Managing and increasing cash flow remains a top operational priority for our clients. By providing an integrated product solution between our suite of applications and the Integrity payment platform, we stay true to our ongoing commitment to provide operational tools that best facilitate our clients' efforts in efficient cash flow management,” said Harsha Hatti, President & CEO of CORELinQ. “CORELinQ is excited to add Integrity Payment Systems to our strategic partnership network. We look forward to creating value for our customers through this alliance.”

“Our integration will support card-on-file billing, offering the ultimate flexibility for the patient and easing providers’ accounts receivable load,” said David Chapman, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Integrity. “Additionally, our IBX gateway has the latest EMV technology to ensure that our customers are completely up to date. We are excited to bring this technology to CORELinQ’s clients.”

“We are proud to be working with an industry leader like CORELinQ to integrate our cutting edge payment solutions,” said Mike Ponder, CEO and President of Integrity. “We look forward to servicing CORELinQ’s customers with excellence.”

About CORELinQ Innovations

CORELinQ Innovations is a healthcare technology company that offers a suite of industry leading products and services, including image distribution/viewing, report management and distribution, fully integrated RIS/billing, and RCM services to improve workflow and reduce costs without compromising patient care. Its key focus is to become the “One—Stop Shop” for all things within outpatient radiology, helping clients grow their volume, increase their cash and reduce operating costs. Visit http://www.corelinq.com. // media.relations(at)corelinq(dot)com

Payment Technology. Business Solutions. Delivered with Integrity.

Integrity Business Exchange (IBX) is the payment gateway and technology platform designed to service Independent Software Vendors and developers of all sizes who need to add payments to their software. Integrity Business Exchange is a boutique solution, allowing unparalleled access to leadership, flexibility, stability and service to development partners through the latest in technology. IBX is part of Integrity Payment Systems, a leading payment technology provider founded in 2003 and headquartered in Des Plaines, IL. Learn more at integritypays.com/developers.