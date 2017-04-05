Today’s Wound Clinic Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Today’s Wound Clinic (TWC), produced by HMP, a recognized leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, today announced its 10th anniversary as a publication.

TWC launched in 2007 to provide a venue to expose clinical, business-related, and reimbursement topics to wound care professionals, with the support of founding editorial advisory board members. The founding editorial board includes Caroline E. Fife, MD, FAAFP, CWS, FUHM; Christopher A. Morrison, MD, FACHM, FCCWS; Kathleen D. Schaum, MS; Valerie Sullivan, PT, MS, CWS; and Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS.

“It’s hard to believe that what started as just a humble concept — has reached its 10-year anniversary,” said board member, Christopher A. Morrison, MD, FACHM, FCCWS. “As a physician practicing wound care in the outpatient clinic setting, I found myself very intrigued with the idea of a platform that touched on important operational, managerial, and clinical topics in one publication.”

In support of the 10th anniversary, the publication has also released a new mobile application that provides readers with up-to-date access to the journal online, including podcasts and other multimedia content.

A celebratory reception for the publication’s board members, publishers, and editorial staff will also be held during SAWC Spring.

“Both our board members and editors do an amazing job of working to bring the very latest and relevant content to readers.” said Kristen Membrino, publisher, Today’s Wound Clinic. “It’s an incredible collaboration, and we will continue to tackle the tough topics moving forward as we adapt to an ever-changing market.”

To learn more about Today’s Wound Clinic, please visit todayswoundclinic.com.

About Today’s Wound Clinic

Today’s Wound Clinic provides practical, timely insight into clinical and operational issues inherent to the success of an outpatient wound center. Readers benefit from the interactive nature of feature articles and regular departments that address medical and practice management options and perspectives affecting fiscal and, most importantly, patient outcomes of wound clinics.

About HMP Communications

HMP Communications Holdings, LLC (HMP), a collaborative formed by HMP Communications, LLC and the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education, LLC (NACCME), is a multi-channel leader in healthcare content and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces clinically relevant, evidence-based journals, events and accredited, continuing education for the healthcare community, across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the nation's largest, independent mental health meeting, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.