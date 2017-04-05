Base AuraGammi, a rising Hip-Hop artist coming out of the Bronx, has released his latest remix of his single "Whoodie Who." The new track features Philly Hip-Hop veteran Freeway and is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

BaseAuraGammi, often referred to as simply BaseAura, has been on a decade long journey in the Hip-Hop industry. Over that time he's released 6 mixtapes which are available through most major platforms. The release of the new single comes off his recently signed distribution deal with "Freeway" Rick Ross Music & Universal Records. Base is focused on building his brand and expanding his audience, and he is currently working on his next music video.

For all the latest music from BaseAuraGammi, fans can check out his official Soundcloud.

