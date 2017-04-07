Billy Sims BBQ Signs First Development Deal for Colorado

“This is our first development deal for 2017 with many more to open,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ.

Billy Sims BBQ is heading West! The growing Tulsa-based barbecue franchise will open its first Colorado restaurant on April 7, 2017 at 3330 Austin Bluff Parkway owned by new franchisees Jeff and Kayla Hall. On April 8, 2017, legendary Detroit Lions player and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims will sign autographs and meet with fans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Hall’s plan to open additional locations in Castle Rock and Pueblo, Colo.

Founded by University of Oklahoma running back and 1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims and co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson, the popular Billy Sims BBQ brand has experienced phenomenal growth in recent years as barbecue enthusiasts embrace its special proprietary recipes and processes for preparing and smoking beef, pork, and more. The restaurant chain first began operation in 2004 and diners now enjoy over 50 locations across six states.

Billy Sims BBQ’s extensive menu includes nine meats including favorites such as ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey and even Bologna! All meats are smoked daily over Pecan wood in the restaurants. Completing the lineup are traditional sides with a twist such as baked potato salad and mustard based potato salad, freshly smoked corn, cole slaw, baked beans with pulled pork, green beans with bacon and entrée size salads with fresh vegetables. All Billy Sims BBQ restaurants showcase the smoker in the front of the restaurant with a strategically placed cutting station which shows guests that meats are pulled right off the smoker and freshly sliced prior to serving.

“This is our first development deal for 2017 and we hope to announce more in the coming months,” said Jeff Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Billy Sims BBQ. “As we expand across the country, Colorado was one of the first places we looked at. We know Coloradans love barbecue and we can’t wait to introduce them to our amazing flavors and extensive menu.”

Colorado franchisees Jeff and Kayla Hall are first-time restaurant owners but fell in love with the food and concept. Jeff, who has spent the past 27 years working in the oil and gas industry and Kayla who is a licensed hair stylist plan to retire in Colorado Springs and begin their “encore” careers with Billy Sims BBQ.

Named a Franchisee Satisfaction Award Winner for 2016 and 2015 by Franchise Business Review and a Future 50 fastest-growing small chain restaurant in 2015 by Restaurant Business, Billy Sims BBQ is consistently ranked highly by franchisees for its leadership, training and operations support, financial performance and general satisfaction. For more information on Billy Sims BBQ, visit http://www.billysimsbbq.com.

Celebrating its 13th year, Billy Sims BBQ is a 52-unit, Tulsa-based fast casual concept serving premium BBQ smoked daily in-house with traditional sides. Founded in 2004 by the1978 Heisman Trophy winner Billy Sims, and co-founder and CEO Jeff Jackson, Billy Sims BBQ is a unique franchise concept that is experiencing growth. As one of the top rated celebrity and athlete-owned restaurants, Billy Sims BBQ has an extensive menu of nine meats that are smoked daily in-house along with traditional sides like potato salad, smoked baked potatoes, smoked corn, coleslaw and entree size salads. Consistently rated one of the Best BBQ Restaurants in Oklahoma, Billy Sims BBQ began franchising in 2009 and operates in six states. Billy Sims BBQ is actively seeking franchisees for single and multi-unit developments throughout the country.

