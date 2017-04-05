Dynalog is an exciting platform for niche-specific users, like automotive dealerships. - David Solar, Catalogs.com

Catalogs.com Sales Executive David Solar will demonstrate the innovative Dynalog digital catalog technology for automotive industry executives at the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo in Tampa, Florida, April 11-13.

According to Solar, Sage Auto Group and South Vista Motors are among the automotive dealers who are successfully using the Dynalog cutting edge technology. The innovative digital catalogs of these two dealership groups will be featured with hands-on demonstrations for dealership executives, marketers and technology teams attending the conference.

Solar will emphasize the Dynalog’s key benefits for auto dealerships:



#1 in engagement

Able to tie digital marketing to all forms and channels of marketing

Able to form the link between the Dynalog digital and print, tv, radio, and digital advertising

Huge improvement in statistics and campaign results

Proprietary cutting-edge technology

“Digital Dealer Conference & Expo fuels innovations in marketing, technology and e-commerce tools, and makes them accessible for the automotive industry’s most progressive, highest-grossing dealership groups in the country,” says Solar. “In this forum, we are using Catalogs.com’s 21 years of online customer acquisition for well-known brands like Jockey, National Geographic, Jos. A. Bank and moving that experience to a new industry: automotive.”

Solar will demonstrate how Catalogs.com current automotive brands, such as Mercedes, BMW, Maserati, Honda, Nissan and Toyota, are utilizing the Dynalog platform to create dynamic and visually stunning digital catalogs that assist their dealerships in reaching the mobile-attuned car shopper. Solar emphasizes that Dynalog now makes it possible for automobile dealerships to save time and printing expenses while allowing them to create visually appealing digital catalogs with minimal design experience.

Dynalog enables companies – both traditional retail merchants and niche marketers - to create fully interactive and mobile-friendly catalogs, which customers can browse on vendor websites and through emails and in-store kiosks. Vendors can display current inventory, share relevant company information, and share news of upcoming sales and promotions with ease. During his presentation, Solar will also show dealers how they can create mini-catalogs for service departments.

“The Dynalog is an exciting platform for auto dealerships,” says Solar. “It’s a vast improvement over the traditional catalog because it is completely device-responsive and industry-adaptive, so it is particularly attractive for niche-specific users, like the automotive trade.”

Automobile dealerships have long relied on catalogs to market upcoming sales events and promotions, notes Solar. Leveraging Dynalog technology, they can create and update automobile catalogs with ease, even when making daily updates to inventory.

To find out more about Dynalog, members of the media and interested vendors are encouraged to visit http://www.catalogs.com/auto/. More information about the service, including sample brochures and catalogs, is available on the website.

