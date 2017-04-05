SVN® Adds Brokerage Firm in Montgomery, Alabama

SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | JJMottram based in Montgomery, AL. Led by Managing Director John Mottram, the new office provides full-service commercial real estate brokerage services throughout Southeast and Central Alabama markets.

John Mottram brings over 30 years of brokerage experience, specializing in commercial investments (income producing and vacant), development and re-development, land, leasing, retail, single tenant net leased properties and tenant representation. In 2007, Mottram founded JJ Mottram Company, a commercial development firm, and celebrated its 10th anniversary by launching SVN | JJMottram. Their team now looks to SVN’s unique, collaborative model and global platform to take their new firm to the next level.

“Our seven country territory of Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Lee, Bullock, and Macon Counties has several local brokerage firms, but none offer the national exposure and networking potential of SVN,” says SVN | JJMottram Managing Director John Mottram. “Even with my many years of market experience, it was clear that the technology and support staff SVN offered was necessary in my transition from a development-only firm to full scale brokerage.”

SVN | JJMottram is the third SVN office in Alabama, joining their brand colleagues located in Huntsville and Birmingham.

“John’s long and impressive career working throughout Alabama commercial markets brings an unmatched level of expertise to the SVN platform,” says SVN President and CEO Kevin Maggiacomo. “Now clients in the Montgomery area have access to SVN’s collaborative brokerage model, which is not just good business, it’s proven to be good for everyone’s bottom line.”

SVN is the only major commercial real estate brand that markets all of its qualified properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. Participating in approximately $10.6 billion in sales and leasing transactions in 2016, SVN Advisors shared commission fees with co-operating brokers in order to close more deals in less time and at the right value for clients. Advisors also reap the benefits of our SVN Live® Weekly Property Broadcast, cloud-based leading-edge technology, and national product councils. This open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate is the SVN Difference.

For more information on SVN | JJMottram, please visit http://www.SVNJJMottram.com.

To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit svn.com/franchising-opportunities.

About SVN®

SVN International Corp. (SVN), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is one of the industry’s most recognized names based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey. With 200 offices and over 1600 Advisors and staff, SVN provides sales, leasing, corporate services and property management services to clients across the globe. SVN Advisors also represent clients in affordable housing, auction services, corporate real estate, distressed properties, golf & resort, hospitality, industrial, investment services, land, medical, multifamily, office, retail, self-storage and single tenant investments. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.svn.com.

###

Contact

John Mottram

Managing Director

SVN | JJMottram

John.Mottram(at)svn(dot)com

334.356.1771