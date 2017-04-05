Nexum, a leader in networking and cybersecurity solutions, has been awarded the 2016 North American ATC Partner of the Year by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Nexum provides authorized manufacturer technical training courses covering the most in-demand topics in cybersecurity and networking. Our certified instructors are expert-level field engineers with years of direct experience managing real-world network deployments.

Check Point's Authorized Training Center (ATC) Program is a valuable relationship dedicated to providing quality, convenient access to the latest training on Check Point products to customers around the world. Check Point develops detailed courseware, instructor materials, and sales and marketing support for the ATC, while the ATC provides professional instructors, facilities, and training resources as the main education contacts for customers.

Nexum was chosen 2016 ATC Partner of the Year because of the demonstrated commitment to collaborating with Check Point throughout the year. Nexum has supported the Check Point ATC program by continually participating in ATC program promotions and courseware development. As a result of this commitment, Nexum saw a 94% training sales growth rate in 2016.

“Nexum is honored to be recognized with this award,” said David Lesser, Founder and CEO at Nexum. “Our trainers are experienced and certified engineers that bring real field experience into the classroom. We believe that the best trainers are those that have real-world experience on an ongoing basis.”

About Nexum, Inc.

Nexum, Inc. (http://www.nexuminc.com) is an IT security and networking company that builds and secures global networks for organizations across multiple verticals around the world. Nexum believes that by remaining absolutely focused on its clients’ needs, success naturally follows. Nexum meets those needs through a holistic value-based approach that includes best-in-breed products, professional services, Nexum-branded manufacturer support, authorized training, and monitored and managed security services. Latin for an arrangement by which one pledged one’s very liberty as security, Nexum stands for a commitment to its customers, to help ensure their security. At Nexum, We Mean Security®.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (http://www.checkpoint.com) is the largest network cyber security vendor globally, providing industry-leading solutions and protecting customers from cyberattacks with an unmatched catch rate of malware and other types of threats. Check Point offers a complete security architecture defending enterprises – from networks to mobile devices – in addition to the most comprehensive and intuitive security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.