Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate

Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate announced today its national launch and expansion following the brand’s successful regional rollout in November of 2016. The first products to launch as part of the Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate brand will be four flavors of chocolate chips which are all organic, Fair Trade Certified™, and non-GMO. Two varieties, Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and Organic Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, are free from all major allergens, including soy, nut, and dairy. The White Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Varieties contain dairy, but are free of all other major allergens.

The brand initially launched in November of 2016 and is now announcing a broader distribution push based on retailer and consumer demand and market validation. According to IRI data, sales of organic baking chocolate were up 37% in 2016, making it the fastest growing segment of the baking chocolate category.

“There’s an opportunity to help the already fast-growing organic baking chocolate category gain even more momentum by broadening its appeal and making it more accessible, and we’re seeing evidence of that in retailers’ demand for more options in this space,” says Beth Goeddel, VP of marketing and strategy. “There’s a need for higher quality, better tasting and more affordable organic baking chocolate, and we’re meeting that need with Artisan Kettle.”

In addition to being organic, Artisan Kettle products are Fair Trade Certified™, and non-GMO, and two varieties, Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and Organic Bittersweet Chocolate Chips, are free from all major allergens, including soy, nut, and dairy. Artisan Kettle selectively sources their organic, Fair Trade Certified™ cocoa from small, family farmers in South America and only blends their cacao with a few, simple ingredients to create their premium chocolate products. Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate Chips are packaged in a reclosable, stand up pouch that is new to the baking chocolate category and resonates well with retailers due to catching consumers’ eyes on shelf. Consumers have also had a positive response to the easy to reclose feature, which makes snacking on chocolate chips convenient.

For Goeddel, who previously worked at Kraft Foods, the opportunity to launch Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate was an experience she was eager to be part of. “Coming from working on larger, more established brands, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to launch a promising new brand and premium, authentic product that will be a leader in growing this category. There’s a gap in the market today in meeting consumers’ desire for organic baking chocolate that is both great tasting and affordable. We are excited to fill that gap and delight consumers by making Artisan Kettle more broadly available with this national launch.”

More information about Artisan Kettle, their products and availability can be found at: http://www.artisankettleorganic.com.

About Artisan Kettle Organic Chocolate:

