Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service’s Westchester Student Congress and Fordham Westchester’s Office of Campus Ministry will be co-sponsoring a Family Empowerment Day to benefit the families living in the Coachman Family residence in White Plains on Wednesday, April 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fordham Westchester Café.

The event will feature a dinner for all families in attendance, games for the children, and a special gift provided to everyone. Transportation will be provided by the Campus Ministry and the Ram Vans.

“This event provides an invaluable opportunity for social work students to create relationships with families in the community by helping to make a difference in their lives,” said Dr. Linda White-Ryan, Assistant Dean of the Graduate School of Social Service and advisor for the Graduate School of Social Service’s Student Government. “The students have worked tirelessly to develop community-based resources to support the event through donations in the hopes of making the day a memorable and joyful experience for all that attend.”

In preparation for the event, the Student Congress held a Toiletry and Toy Drive at Fordham Westchester. The drive collected donations of toiletries for adults and coloring books, crayons, decks of cards, puzzles and other small games for children. Hotels in White Plains have contributed to the drive, donating toiletries used at their establishments.

