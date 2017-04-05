Early Bird Rates for the Social Shake-Up Show End Today, April 5

The Social Shake-Up Show will take place May 22-24, 2017 in downtown Atlanta and will focus on how to leverage the power of social media for an organization’s bottom line. Early Bird rates, which save attendees $500, expire Wednesday, April 5 at midnight ET. This discounted pricing is also applicable toward All-Access Social Shake-Up Show passes, which include a pre-conference workshop on SEO, online communities or customer journey mapping.

Digital, social media, marketing and communications professionals will hear from brands like Twitter, Google, Dunkin’ Brands, CDC, Cox Communications, Arby’s, National Audubon Society, Coca-Cola Company, Burson-Marsteller, and American Cancer Society who will share their expertise on the ins and outs of live streaming, SEO, storytelling, user engagement, social media monitoring, getting social media buy-in from the C-Suite, influencers and social ads.

Below is sample of the over 30 innovative sessions at The Social Shake-Up Show:



Snapchat Content Strategies That Hook Audiences & Make Them Care

Paid Social Strategies That Won’t Break the Bank

Brands as Customer Communities

How to Tell Your Brand’s Story on Social for Fun and Profit

Creating a Powerful Narrative Through Storytelling

How to Align Your Brand With Facebook’s Top 3 Priorities

Leveraging YouTube to Maximize User Engagement

Campaigns With a Conscience

Networking is a big focus of this three-day Show and will include various on-site and off-site networking activities including an opening reception, sunrise walk, rooftop party, yoga and Ponce City Market & office hop.

Show Sponsors & Partners: Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, AR|PR, Atlanta Interactive Marketing Association, ChooseATL, Industry Dive, Ponce City Market, PRSA Georgia, Social Media Club - Atlanta, Social Media Today and Zignal Labs.

The Social Shake-Up Show is a thought-leading event designed for teams at organizations of all types and sizes. To sponsor this event, contact Show Director Amy Jefferies at ajefferies(at)accessintel.com. For registration questions, contact Director of Marketing Laura Snitkovskiy at laura(dot)socialshakeupshow.com.

About The Social Shake-Up:

The Social Shake-Up is an annual conference presented by PR News in partnership with Social Media Today and dozens of leaders in the marketing, PR and customer experience arena. The 2017 Show will take place May 22-24 in Atlanta and will bring together hundreds of social, digital, marketing, PR and communications professionals focused on better integrating social media into their business strategies. For more information, visit http://www.socialshakeupshow.com.

