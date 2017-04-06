Dr. Alan J. Bauman “At the top of our values is keeping the patient first in everything we do. You simply can’t underestimate the importance of that.”

Dr. Alan J. Bauman, founder and CEO of Bauman Medical in Boca Raton, is a guest of The CEO Show, a nationally syndicated weekly radio business and leadership show. Host Robert Reiss, who highlights CEOs of major brands nationwide, and specifically those with exceptional customer service and innovation models, personally invited Dr. Bauman to interview on the show. Over 500 of the country’s top executives have been interviewed on The CEO Show, which attracts nearly 600,000 weekly listeners. Previous guests include CEOs and executives from Merrill Lynch, Fisher-Price, Coca-Cola, the NBA and Whole Foods.

The interview is airing on 40 radio stations around the country and is now available online at http://ceoforum.ceo/radio/

Dr. Bauman and Mr. Reiss will discuss Dr. Bauman’s decision to open his own clinic in 1997, at a time when the hair loss industry was flooded with misconceptions. With no network and virtually no contacts, Dr. Bauman grew his practice by building strong relationships and alliances with neighborhood businesses. Fast forward to 20 years later, and the 11,000 square foot Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center is now the world’s largest and most comprehensive stand-alone treatment center dedicated exclusively to hair restoration for men and women.

Dr. Bauman credits his success to having entered the industry at the right time, when, “Great technology was coming of age.” Rapid technological advances have continued to fuel the industry’s high growth rate. “Hair transplant technology and artistry is continually changing and evolving--today, properly performed procedures are virtually painless and their results, 100% natural,” Dr. Bauman commented. “If you look back five years, or even two or three years, it is grown by leaps and bounds.”

Bauman Medical’s core values, such as its commitment to patients, are of particular interest to the show, which searches for leaders with exceptional customer service and innovation models.

“As the organization grew, we knew we needed to set the tone, not only in terms of how we took care of our patients, with the best technology, the kindest and gentlest procedures and the most artistic and beautiful results we could deliver, but also how we took care of our staff,” Dr. Bauman explained. “At the top of our values is keeping the patient first in everything we do. You simply can’t underestimate the importance of that.”

Over the years, Dr. Bauman has performed over 7,000 hair transplants and treated over 17,000 men and women. Dr. Bauman is an active member of the hair restoration community and is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), and a prior member of P&G’s prestigious Pantene Hair Research Institute. His pioneering work has been featured extensively throughout the mass media and he routinely lectures and trains physicians from around the world on new treatments and surgical techniques.

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Bauman online at http://ceoforum.ceo/radio

About Mr. Robert Reiss and The CEO Show:

Over the past 8 years Reiss has interviewed in-depth almost 500 CEOs on The CEO Show with Robert Reiss. Since 2009 Mr. Reiss has also been a contributor for the esteemed business magazine Forbes. The CEO Show is America's only nationally syndicated broadcast to go in depth with business leaders who have reinvented industry by creating customer experience organizations. The show started with one radio station in Greenwich, CT, in April, 2007, and is now broadcast on over 40 radio stations across America.

About Dr. Alan J. Bauman:

Alan J. Bauman, M.D. is the founder and chief medical officer of the Bauman Medical Hair Transplant and Hair Loss Treatment Center in Boca Raton, FL. At more than 11,000 square feet, his clinic is the world’s largest stand-alone treatment center dedicated exclusively to treating hair loss in both men and women. Dr. Bauman has been a full-time hair transplant surgeon who since 1997 has treated over 17,000 patients and performed over 7,000 hair transplant procedures.

Dr. Bauman was recently once again voted as a top U.S. Hair Restoration Physician by the esteemed Aesthetic Everything Network, an annual review process that evaluates doctors’ medical education, training, professional affiliations, experience, expert source status with the national media, disciplinary histories, as well as medical peer and patient feedback.

Dr. Bauman is one of approximately 100 physicians worldwide to achieve board certification from the esteemed American and International Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS). He is a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS), an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), recommended by the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA), a member of the Pantene Hair Research Institute and an active lecturer and physician faculty member for numerous medical organizations.

Dr. Bauman received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College and surgical residency training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center in New York before specializing exclusively in hair transplantation more than twenty years ago. As an award-winning philanthropist and founder of the 501(c)(3) non-profit Bauman Philanthropic Foundation, Dr. Bauman is also the proud recipient of the 2015 ‘Guardian Angel’ award presented at Wigs and Wishes by the founder of Friends Are By Your Side, Mr. Martino Cartier. Dr. Bauman also received the Business Leader of the Year Award presented to him by the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce thanks in part to his community support and active social contributions and involvement. Dr. Bauman has appeared in print, radio and television as a medical expert and successful early-adopter of the most advanced technologies in the treatment of hair loss. Appearances, interviews and profiles include the Today Show, The Early Show, Good Morning America, Extra, Access Hollywood and Dateline NBC among other TV appearances. Newspaper and Magazine articles and feature stories include The New York Times, Newsweek, Cosmo, Vogue, Allure, O – The Oprah Magazine and Men’s Health among others. Dr. Bauman is available for private individual long-distance or in-office consultations. Call Bauman Medical at 1-561-394-0024 or visit online at http://www.BaumanMedical.com