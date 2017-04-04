"This year's INTERPHEX event once again served as THE industry platform for the future of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device development and manufacturing," explained Melissa Ashley, Senior Vice President, INTERPHEX.

International Pharmaceutical Expo (INTERPHEX), the premier event dedicated to pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovation, technology and knowledge from development through commercialization, and sponsored by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), today announced once again INTERPHEX has proven to be the place to “Learn It, Experience It, Procure It” aggregating more than 7400 key decision makers sourcing solutions. This year's exhibit hall featured 635 leading suppliers, a cutting-edge, no-cost technical conference, a two-day keynote series presented by Pharmaceutical Technology and BioPharm International, a three-day INTERPHEX Live program and Exhibitor Awards sponsored by Pharmaceutical Processing.

"This year's INTERPHEX event once again served as THE industry platform for the future of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device development and manufacturing," explained Melissa Ashley, Senior Vice President, INTERPHEX. "INTERPHEX, supporting more than 20 technology launches and 90 new exhibitors, brought together key industry professionals and suppliers looking to share expertise, find solutions and explore innovation in an effort to reduce costs, increase productivity and maximize efficiency. As we bear witness to the new administration, market shifts and new regulatory mandates, INTERPHEX is well-positioned to continue its leadership role in delivering access to the latest technologies and industry expertise to address challenges faced by the pharmaceutical, biotech and device industries."

The INTERPHEX Keynote Series featured experts delivering technical insights on key themes including upcoming changes in serialization implementation, automating continuous manufacturing, cleaning validation guidance and regulatory roadblocks. On day one of the Keynote Series, Douglas B. Hausner, Ph.D. led a well-attended session on "Advancing Continuous Solid-Dosage Manufacturing" presenting new innovations for faster development of products using less material along with programmatic activities aimed at easing regulatory pathway.

"INTERPHEX is a great venue to find both existing and emerging technology solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing. As someone who is invested in emerging technologies, I appreciate this event, in particular, because it is perhaps the only meeting in the States that brings together the worldwide equipment vendors as well as other supporting technologies," explained Dr. Hausner, associate director at Rutgers University's Engineering Research Center for Structured Organic Particulate Systems (C-SOPS).

INTERPHEX 2017 Key Highlights:



Germfree, a leading supplier of controlled aseptic environments, introduced its Mobile Adaptive Bioproduction Suite. The adaptive cleanroom, housed in a 51' trailer, is the first of its kind to provide configurable space for cGMP production, R&D and biocontainment within a self-contained mobile platform. "The Germfree team was thrilled to be at INTERPHEX to meet our industry's key opinion leaders and showcase our next-level technology and construction of adaptive mobile and modular clean rooms," said Kevin Kyle, President, Germfree. "Our experience at INTERPHEX was superb and allowed us to spend quality time with our customers to visualize the applications for this adaptive biopharma production suite."

SKAN US, Inc. showcased its award-winning Pharmaceutical Safety Isolator and launched new technology on the show floor. "INTERPHEX 2017 was once again a very successful exhibit for SKAN. We officially launched our new Nanox® Catalyst Technology during the exhibition. The overall booth traffic and customer interest in SKAN isolators, services, and innovations was outstanding," stated Larry Cabeceiras, President, SKAN US, Inc.

MG America brought its PLANETA 200 capsule filler, the latest evolution in continuous motion machines, producing up to 200,000 capsules per hour with an advantage of premium flexibility. “INTERPHEX 2017 was a great success for MG America,” said Fabio Trippodo, President of MG America. “We saw significant attendee traffic throughout the week to our booth where we showcased our new Planeta 200 capsule filler and other state-of-the art packaging solutions.”

Pall Life Sciences had a number of its innovations on display such as its core filter products, single-use and continuous biomanufacturing breakthrough technologies. “INTERPHEX delivers a unique platform to showcase our integrated product and service offer, while gaining critical in person input from the industry on what challenges they are facing. This input plays a key role in how we optimize our comprehensive portfolio of traditional and single-use filtration, upstream and downstream products, and enhance them with industry-leading support services to provide total solutions,” Martin Smith, CTO of Pall Corporation commented. “Particularly, as we work to optimize our portfolio, and bring continuous bioprocesses to life, the event acts as a gauge of our annual progress in this mission. We look forward to sharing at INTERPHEX 2018 the next steps in Pall Life Sciences’ drive to continuously improve bioprocessing."

INTERHEX 2017 Exhibitor Awards

Sponsored by Pharmaceutical Processing, INTERPHEX announced the winners of its Exhibitor Awards which recognize innovative technologies in the following six categories: Best in Show, Best New Product/Service, Editor’s Choice, Best Technological Innovation, Efficiency Champion, and Biotech Innovation.

Best in Show: Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc. – IBD™ 1K Inline Buffer Dilution System

The time-saving IBD™ 1K System is a space-saving system which cost-effectively produces high quality buffers-on-demand from concentrates for downstream processes. “Helping our customers drive down the cost of biopharmaceutical manufacturing through efficiency gains is one of the core missions of Asahi Kasei Bioprocess’ Equipment Division. By connecting engaged suppliers like us with energetic attendees from around the world, INTERPHEX has proved to be an outstanding platform to showcase the myriad benefits of our IBD™ technology to the industry, share the successes of our growing customer base, and to gather valued customer input as we contemplate enhancements for the next generation of our IBD technologies,” said Kimo Sanderson, VP Marketing and Client Services, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc.

Best New Product/Service: Bio-Rad Laboratories – ZE5 Cell Analyzer

The ZE5 Cell Analyzer is an innovative new flow cytometer with flexible configurations to meet a broad range of experimental complexities and throughput needs, providing the industry with its first truly expandable flow cytometer. "INTERPHEX was a great opportunity for Bio-Rad to introduce our new ZE5 Cell Analyzer to the BioPharma community and receiving the award for Best New Product was icing on the cake", said Greg Fisher, Director of Cell Biology Marketing, Bio-Rad Laboratories. "Along with our partners at Propel Labs, we teamed up to deliver a radically different approach to serving the high-end flow cytometry market. We are extremely excited to be launching a platform that addresses so many labs' needs and will enable them to perform incredible science. Specifically, for the biopharma lab, whether it is for biomarker discovery or high-throughput screening, we believe the ZE5 analyzer allows them to run a better, more efficient business.”

Best Technologies Innovation: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group – The Quantum Pump

Quantum offers a step change in pump technology for bioprocessing enabling higher downstream process yields throughout the pressure range exceeding the performance of any other pump available. “The new pump, with its patented ReNu SU Technology® cartridge, redefines peristaltic pump performance for single-use downstream bioprocessing. Increasing process yields throughout the pressure range, Quantum offers better performance than other pump types on the market. We are extremely gratified to be recognized by INTERPHEX for this new cutting-edge technology," said Steve Lavargna, President of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group.

Biotech Innovation: Millipore-Sigma – Pellicon® 3 Ultrafiltration Cassettes with Biomax® Membranes and D Screen Geometry

Pellicon® 3 ultrafiltration cassettes with Biomax® membrane and D Screen geometry are used downstream to efficiently process high-viscosity therapeutic protein formulations resulting in higher final product concentrations needed for injectable therapies. “We are honored to be recognized by INTERPHEX for our innovation in filtration,” said Andrew Bulpin, Head of Process Solutions Strategic Marketing & Innovation at MilliporeSigma. “Our newest Pellicon® 3 cassettes for high viscosity formulations overcome the technical limitations of other filtration devices, helping customers produce therapeutics for injection for high-quality medicine to patients.”

Other INTERPHEX 2017 award winners include:

INTERPHEX Efficiency Champion for Bausch+Stroebel Machine Company – KCP Machine, which offers a flexible filling platform with four configurable modular processing stations and can simulate a variety of different industry standard dosing, closure placement, sealing, and inspection arrangements currently used in commercial production of parenteral products. “INTERPHEX 2017 was a great show for us. Not only were we extremely honored to be recognized as the Efficiency Champion INTERPHEX award for our flexible filling platform KCP, but we also experienced strong traffic at our booth throughout the event and received very positive feedback from attendees. The show was crowned by the handshake for an order with a U.S. customer,” said Markus Hörsch, Sales and Marketing Director at Bausch+Stroebel Machine Company.

Editor’s Choice (sponsored by Pharmaceutical Processing) for Nemera – Safelia® Autoinjector, an innovative Autoinjector, declined in 1ml and 2.25m platforms for prefilled syringes, able to administer high volumes, high viscosities and through thinner needles. “We are honored to receive the INTERPHEX 2017 Editor’s Choice Award for our Safelia® Autoinjector platform which was designed specifically to ease the self-injection experience for patients around the globe,” explained Isabelle Delcroix, Strategy Director of Nemera.

Save the date! INTERPHEX 2018 will be held from April 17-19, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York, New York.

About INTERPHEX

For the past 38 years, INTERPHEX has been, and continues to be, the premier pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device development and manufacturing event where you can “Experience Science through Commercialization.” Sponsored by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), the event is based in New York and brings over 11,500 global industry professionals and 650+ industry leading suppliers together to “Learn it, Experience it, Procure it” through a unique combination of no cost technical conference, exhibits, demonstrations, workshops, partnering opportunities and networking to leverage quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness in today’s ever-changing global market. INTERPHEX offers annual domestic and international industry events and educational opportunities around the world. Follow INTERPHEX on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. IPX Blog continues the learning beyond the show floor. For more information, visit http://www.INTERPHEX.com.