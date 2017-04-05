Progressive delivers a course that is filled with energy. The company is energy-bound and transfers that energy to your team.

Traveling across the country, Progressive Dental will host the next Catalyst event, a leading dental practice growth continuing education (CE) course, on April 7-8, 2017 in Chicago, IL. Ranked on the Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000 lists of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies, Progressive Dental is on the forefront of the innovative dental consulting and marketing techniques practices need to survive and thrive in a changing dental marketplace.

A two-day boot camp comprised of lectures and hands-on breakout sessions, Catalyst offers 16 AGD PACE- and ADA CERP-approved CE credits. Doctors and their staff will learn how to develop a strategy and business plan in conjunction with the latest internal and external marketing practices. Attendees will also learn how to attract and convert high-dollar cases by understanding the psychology of patient influence and how to communicate effectively with each patient’s unique personality styles.

“Progressive delivers a course that is filled with energy. The company is energy-bound and transfers that energy to your team. It is practical and results-oriented. Not just talk,” remarks a recent Catalyst attendee, Dr. Tuong Nguyen Nguyen, a respected endodontist practicing in Salem and Beaverton, OR. He continues, “[Catalyst] allows our entire team to be on the same page and same frequency. It is almost like running a relay race and everyone is in tune with the process. Bringing our team to the course was a great decision for this reason.”

Catalyst is the only dental CE course providing attendees a chance to not only understand how to acquire the cases they’re targeting, but convert them into long-term patients as well. Combining the latest techniques in marketing with innovative spins on traditional tactics, Progressive Dental is a leader in the dental consulting field.

Dr. Nguyen Nguyen encourages those interested in attending Catalyst, “Go, you are not going to regret it. This is a totally refreshing approach to marketing. Take your team with you too; you will learn a lot to increase production.”

Progressive Dental has provided hundreds of leading dental clinicians the tools they need to tackle the current evolving dental marketplace and reach previously unforeseen growth. With limited seating, practices interested in attending can reserve their seats for the next Catalyst event by visiting http://www.pdcatalyst.com or calling 727-286-6211.

About the Company

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call 727-286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.