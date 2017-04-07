Bringing Global Reach to US Foodservice

Our people love what they do Now that we are part of ISS, our chefs will have access to an expanded multicultural food community; the possibilities are endless!

California-based food service provider, Guckenheimer, has entered into an acquisition agreement with ISS, a leading global facility services provider. “We nourish the minds that change the world, through authentic and inspiring food experiences in our cafes,” said Helene Kennan, Guckenheimer’s chief innovation officer. “Now that we are part of ISS, our chefs will have access to an expanded multicultural food community; the possibilities are endless! In the near future, there will be a full integration of the newly opened ‘Innovation Garage’ in Copenhagen and the ‘Food Innovation Test Kitchen’ in San Francisco. Our primary focus will be to lead globally in culinary and service innovation for our clients.”

ISS acquires Guckenheimer through a stock purchase agreement of all shares in Guckenheimer. ISS was founded in Denmark in 1901 and is one of the world’s largest service providers with operations in more than 75 countries. The acquisition of Guckenheimer fits into their strategy of increasing their U.S. presence. ISS brings highly developed systems, thought leadership, and the ability to scale globally. The acquisition allows Guckenheimer to further leverage recent growth in the U.S. market and expands the potential to deliver food services internationally.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our clients, employees, and shareholders. We can now offer our clients a global food service network and a full range of facilities services. Our employees will have new career opportunities to grow in a global company,” said Jeannie Ritchie, Guckenheimer co-founder and chairman of the board. “Our shareholders, some of whom have been with us over 50 years, will benefit from the opportunity to share in the value that has been created. And we are able to preserve the Guckenheimer brand name and legacy. It is a great day for Guckenheimer.”

Randall Boyd, CEO and COO of Guckenheimer added, “The Ritchie family created a fantastic company. The combination with ISS today allows the Guckenheimer legacy to continue and have a broader reach than ever before. The clients, employees, and shareholders are all winners in this transaction. Our focus on people fits perfectly with the ISS culture. We can now provide global solutions and expanded offerings. We have a very exciting opportunity ahead of us.”