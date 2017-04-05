Traditions at Chesterfield has added the new Hopewell home design to its offering of single-family homes. “With this new single-family floor plan addition, Traditions at Chesterfield now offers two three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes for discerning homebuyers to choose from,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Sanford garden home model and the addition of the Hopewell single-family home design. The public is invited to explore the community and take advantage of this limited-time incentive: Purchase a new single-family home and receive a full finished basement, purchase a townhome and receive a rec room or purchase a new garden home and receive a stainless steel appliance package. See Sales Associate for details.

Single-family Classics

The newly introduced, two-story Hopewell single-family home design features 2,400 sq. ft. of living space, three bedrooms with a loft, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a full basement, two-car garage and second floor laundry room. This home also highlights a large, open kitchen that flows effortlessly into the family room, as well as formal living and dining rooms. Homebuyers can further customize their homes with many additional options such as finished basements with nine-foot ceilings, upgraded kitchens, dens and more. The Hopewell is priced at $424,990.

“With this new floor plan addition, Traditions at Chesterfield now offers two three-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes for discerning homebuyers to choose from,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “We really wanted to add another three-bedroom option to our single-family collection of homes to give our buyers the opportunity to select a design that truly fits the needs and desires of their families.”

The Carriage Collection

The Carriage Collection of townhomes features three home designs to choose from with up to 2,698 sq. ft. of living space. Floor plans offer up to four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, recreation rooms, entry level walk-out or walk-in basements and one- to two-car garages. As an added benefit, townhomes have no homeowner association fees and are priced from $306,990. “Those interested in our Carriage Collection are encouraged to act quickly as only a limited number of townhomes remain,” Edelman added.

Garden Homes

Traditions at Chesterfield recently unveiled the new fully furnished Sanford garden home model, featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car garage with 1,305 sq. ft. of luxurious living space. “This thoughtfully designed garden home model showcases designer appointments, including nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring and a master tray ceiling available on third floor homes,” said Barry Edelman, Managing Partner for Traditions at Chesterfield. “It also offers families an open, flowing layout that is great for entertaining guests.”

This home is further complemented by a gourmet-inspired kitchen, separate laundry area and exquisite master bedroom suite. “All home designs feature a balcony or patio,” Edelman continued. “We also included Mohawk carpeting in all living areas and brushed nickel light fixtures throughout.”

Anyone interested in the Sanford model should act quickly. “We only have one Sanford models left in the first building,” Edelman added. Garden home pricing begins in the low $200s.

The garden homes also offer the Shelby model, featuring three bedrooms, two full baths and a one-car garage with 1,505 sq. ft. of living space. Please visit today to be placed on our VIP list for our second garden home building coming soon.

About Traditions at Chesterfield

Traditions at Chesterfield is ideally located in Chesterfield, voted “#1 Best Place to Live in Burlington County” by Philadelphia Magazine. Situated within the 500-acre Old York Village, the community is within walking distance of parks, a playground, biking trails, open space and future retail. It is also convenient to West Windsor, Robbinsville, East Windsor and Monroe.

The New Jersey Turnpike, I-295 and Hamilton Train Station are all easily accessible to Traditions at Chesterfield for commuting to Philadelphia or New York City. Residents will find entertainment at nearby Six Flags Great Adventure and Mercer County Park and shopping at the Jackson Outlets. A new elementary school is located adjacent to centralized recreation facilities, adding extra convenience for families with young children.

Interested homebuyers can visit the Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office, located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. Schedule an appointment with an on-site sales consultant by calling 609.424.0026. For more information, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.