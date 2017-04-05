VP Operations Odyssey From product to price point, the data we’re provided allows us to easily identify which supply partners have core inventory available, based on properties provided; this visibility has yielded cost savings opportunities for our clients – sometimes $20-$30

About Odyssey Relocation: Located at 27271 Las Ramblas, Suite #120, Mission Viejo, California 92691. Odyssey Relocation’s highly tenured staff assist transferring employees from a single point of coordination. Their customer-centric approach, which is engrained in their corporate culture, sets them apart. Their model and differentiator is a Single Point of Accountability. Odyssey Relocation now has the added support of ReloQuest™ technology to expedite informed, targeted decisions, and support their exceptional level of client service. Within the complex ecosystem of corporate relocation, Odyssey Relocation offers a mobility process marked by insight, expertise, responsiveness and accountability.

Mr. Chris Cicen, CRP, GMS, VP of Mobility Operations for Odyssey Relocation stated, “We are impressed with the comprehensive platform and how it has significantly reduced our workload of sourcing specific housing solutions for our customers. Initial communications with our supply partner network have been reduced by almost 80%. Additionally, utilizing ReloQuest has enabled our team to instantly package and share housing options with our customers in a consistently formatted manner with a click of the mouse. The time savings our Consultants experience allows them to dedicate additional attention to other aspects of their customer’s needs.”

About ReloQuest: The platform automates the entire sourcing process, helping evaluate supply partners, pricing, and data. ReloQuest’s metrics have proved essential to productivity and cost control. The software’s Business Intelligence Reporting provides us with an overall review of budget variance, average rates, reservations booked and more. As the first unbiased sourcing platform for Temporary Housing, ReloQuest™ has initiated an open marketplace across the world. Robust technologies; such as ReloQuest are welcomed as an intelligent solution allowing companies to manage relocation with actionable analytics and metrics providing strategic acumen in support of growing globalization.

After using ReloQuest technology for the first quarter of 2017, Cicen confirmed, “From a back-office standpoint, ReloQuest has provided the ability to view unbiased bids, in an easily readable format, which allows us to evaluate the strength of each of our supply partners. From product to price point, the data we’re provided allows us to easily identify which supply partners have core inventory available, based on properties provided; this visibility has yielded cost savings opportunities for our clients – sometimes $20-$30 per night - without impacting other key criteria. Overall, we are very pleased with the results we’ve experienced utilizing the ReloQuest platform. It has provided us the ability to bolster the unique and customized solutions we offer our clients.”

The pairing of Odyssey Relocation with the innovative ReloQuest platform is an effective way to blend the proper combinations of internal resources, with new and improved technology to achieve efficiencies, gain transparency, deliver a better client experience, and contain costs.

ReloQuest has the flexibility to be easily integrated into an existing system. The technology is further enhanced by an industry aligned, internal team available to develop specialized support systems that meet individual needs, giving ReloQuest clients; such as Odyssey, and the clients they serve, a competitive advantage.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder, stated, “It is very rewarding to hear we have made such a positive impact for our clients. We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with Odyssey Relocation, aligning them with the technology they need to operate efficiently, enhance customer experiences, contain costs, and grow their business.”

