Reviver Appoints Allan Cooper as Chief Strategy Officer

Reviver, creator of the rPlate™, the world’s first digital license plate, today announced that Allan Cooper has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Cooper brings over twenty-five years of automotive expertise to Reviver where he will work closely with founder and CEO Neville Boston to develop and implement the marketing, sales and business development strategies of the fast-growing tech company.

“Allan is a true automotive retailing and marketing visionary and brings invaluable insights into every aspect of the automotive business to Reviver, including strong relationships with potential partners and key stakeholders,” said Boston. “Already, he has brought new depth to our automotive bench; his contributions will be invaluable as we continue to innovate around the connected car ecosystem and extend the Reviver brand.”

Throughout his career, Cooper has played a central role in delivering disruptive, transformative retailing solutions to the automotive industry. He was honored by J.D. Power and Associates as a ‘Pioneer of Automotive Internet Retailing’ and was a founding partner of OneCommand, a company which was at the forefront of innovating targeted digital messaging solutions for automotive dealerships and manufacturers.

“Reviver and rPlate arrive at a time when the automotive industry is on the brink of another disruptive shift, driven by technologies that create new, far-reaching efficiencies and unprecedented connectivity. To be a key part of this transformation by supplying OEMs, dealer groups and commercial fleets with all those opportunities through a digital license plate – the ‘5th screen’ – is incredibly exciting,” said Cooper.

“I’ve spent the first part of 2017 working closely with Neville and the rest of the team developing our go to market strategy and am thrilled at the myriad opportunities for innovation on the road ahead,” Cooper continued.

Cooper most recently headed Cooper Media Group, a firm focused on helping automotive clients expand their footprint in the US and Australia.

About Reviver

San Francisco-based Reviver’s mission is to bring new and far-reaching efficiencies, revolutionary marketing, and unprecedented connectivity to the auto industry through disruptive technology. With its recently launched rPlate™, the company has completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a connected car platform that digitizes and automates the costly, often frustrating and time-consuming DMV renewal process. Approved by multiple DMVs and DOTs, the rPlate also provides basic telematics functionality and brings a new level of personalization to existing license plates. For more information visit http://www.reviver.io.

