Apruve Brings its B2B Credit Network to IBM® WebSphere Users

B2B credit management platform, Apruve becomes an official partner of IBM WebSphere Commerce platform. The eCommerce platform boasts many features including order management, marketing, enhanced buyer experience, and secure cloud infrastructure.

Apruve streamlines credit processes for companies who extend payment terms to their business customers. Instead of manually handling credit applications, invoicing, collections and account management, Apruve automates this process and finances all invoices through third-party banks. The application integrates right into IBM WebSphere Commerce.

“IBM is well-known for their innovation within the technology industry. With a number of already built B2B features, their IBM WebSphere Commerce solution is an obvious fit for Apruve”, expressed Michael Noble, CEO of Apruve. “The ability to integrate with IBM WebSphere Commerce to help drive sales for their B2B customers is a great value add.”

Apruve’s plugin can be found in IBM’s Global Solutions Directory portion of their website. Installing the application takes just a few minutes and any questions can easily be addressed through their FAQs section on the Apruve website.

About Apruve

Apruve is a B2B credit network that connects business buyers, their suppliers, and third-party banks to drive B2B sales through easy, risk-free lines of credit. Apruve integrates directly into online stores or ERPs to manage credit programs for suppliers with and without eCommerce. To learn more about how Apruve can grow your business, visit http://www.Apruve.com.

About IBM WebSphere Commerce

IBM WebSphere Commerce is a high performance omni-channel commerce solution that helps sellers build a more complete shopping experience for their customers.