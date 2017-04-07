For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Romanoff Flooring, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The Sacramento labor law attorneys at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug and Bhowmik lodged a putative class action lawsuit against Romanoff Flooring for allegedly failing to provide their workers in California with the legally required thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods. The class action also alleges that Romanoff Flooring failed to pay all minimum wage and overtime compensation to their California employees and allegedly failed to properly reimburse California employees for necessary business expenses they incurred on Romanoff's behalf. The Romanoff Flooring lawsuit is currently pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California, Case No. 17-AT-00346. To view a copy of the Complaint, click here.

The lawsuit filed against Romanoff Flooring claims that the company failed to accurately "record and pay Plaintiff and other California Class Members for the actual amount of time these employees worked, including overtime worked." Under the California Labor Code, an employee who is classified as non-exempt must be paid overtime wages for time worked in excess of eight hours in a workday and time worked over forty hours in a workweek.

The Class action lawsuit also alleges that the golden state employees working for Romanoff Flooring were not provided thirty minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth hour of work. California law requires employers to provide their non-exempt employees with thirty minute meal periods before the employee works five hours.

Additionally, the class action lawsuit also alleges claims on behalf of a nationwide class under the Fair Credit Reporting Act stating that Romanoff Flooring failed to adequately disclose and obtain a authorization to conduct background checks on their employees.

