Bravo Pawn Systems, the world’s fastest-growing software platform for Pawnbrokers, has announced over 70 pawn stores in New York have switched or are scheduled to convert to the Bravo Platform for all pawn, eCommerce, mobile and retail store transactions in the first half of 2017.

“To date, this the largest exodus from other software providers to Bravo in a single state that we have ever seen,” said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Pawn Systems. “On the heels of onboarding these 70 pawnshops to Bravo, we have another huge 115 store implementation in the UK,” said Mack. “The biggest pawn shop brands, both domestically and internationally, are switching to Bravo. Customers in their first year of using Bravo services see, on average, a 145% increase in their loan balance. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Pawnbrokers of all sizes - single store, multiple store operators, and international enterprises are choosing Bravo and telling us, It’s the best thing to ever happen to my pawn business”,

said Mack.

Bravo is the only Cloud-based pawn software, making it the safest and most secure environment available. Bravo’s Platform is the most cost-effective pawn system ever built. Bravo enables pawnshops to sell on eCommerce and mobile without adding extra employees with the Buya Marketplace and InstaPawn, the industry’s 1st mobile application.

With InstaPawn, customers can shop their favorite pawn stores 24/7 from a mobile phone and even make a loan or layaway payment in the app. Pawn owners on Bravo’s platform can choose how to customize InstaPawn, directing customers to either their store inventory or the Buya Marketplace at http://www.buya.com. Buya is home to the internet’s best prices and value, giving shoppers the opportunity to negotiate with merchants. Buya is like eBay and Amazon’s used good marketplaces but items come directly from licensed merchants from all over the United States. Items have been submitted to local and national law enforcement agencies so customers can purchase items ethically and safely.

“In 2017, we expect over 500 stores added to the Bravo Platform,” Mack added, “Bravo continues to charge ahead with innovation, eCommerce, new applications, Mobile, Machine Learning AI, and best practices that drive efficiency and profits for Pawnbrokers.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome our newest Bravo customers in New York -- including major chains such as Gem Pawnbrokers, EZ Pawn, PawnIt 4 Now, and others -- to the Bravo family,” Mack said.

About Bravo Pawn Systems

Founded in 2010, Bravo Pawn Systems is the Fastest-growing Pawnbroker Platform with customers in the USA, Europe, Mexico and Canada. Built with the features pawnbrokers need most. Bravo’s mission is to exceed pawnbrokers’ expectations by offering affordable, yet high-value services, without the burden of complicated hardware and back-ups. For more information, please visit http://www.bravopawnsystems.com