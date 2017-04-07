The products that first made a name for themselves in the aircraft industry are returning to Las Vegas for their sixth SEMA Show. International AERO Products, (AERO Detail Products) will be exhibiting at the show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center October 31st - November 3rd, 2017. This year, the AERO booth will be located in the North Hall among other premium brands.

The AERO Crew has already begun preparations for the upcoming show scheduling celebrity appearances, filming with Social Media Director Cheryl Hansen, preparing for the New Product Showcase and so much more.

“I am very excited to be attending our sixth SEMA Show,” says Hansen. “Every year it is like an aftermarket family reunion; catching up with old friends and making new ones. This year I will be out on the show floor gathering as much content as I can for our AERO fans, as well as our AERO booth to highlight what an incredible industry event this show is.”

AERO’s full line of premium detailing products are now all around the world, and are being used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft to this day. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your cleaning, detailing and protective coating needs – Finale, Final Wipe Down; Shine, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; View, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; Immaculate, Interior Cleaner; Supple, Leather Conditioner; Polish, Metal and Aluminum Polish; Suds, Wet-Wash Soap; Protect, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; Spot, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; Away, Tire and Engine Cleaner; Glide, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar; Shield, 2-Part Protectant and Fusion, Polymer Infused Liquid Carnauba Wax.

About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO premium detailing products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products which are bottled in small batches to ensure the quality and freshness for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.