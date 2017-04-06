Lord Jordvn developed his latest single, “Aspiration (As I Said)”, as a tribute to everything he has done up until this point. He personally believes that everything that he sets his mind to gets done, no matter what the task may be. His goal is to make the world realize that they can do the same thing with enough hard work and effort. The new single is currently available to stream and download on Coast 2 Coast Mixtapes.

Lord Jordvn is a Texas raised entertainer who currently resides in the state of Hawaii. He is not only a rapper but also a Hip-Hop dancer. Throughout his life he always had a passion for music, not just in Hip-Hop but most genres. Upon moving to Hawaii he met up with one of his old friends from his dance crew back in high school. They have since met up with another entertainer and developed a collective known as Wavy Souls.

Wavy Souls is the combination of the groups, #2wavycrew and One Unique Soul or OUS. The group was created by the 3 members being Lord Jordvn and Mark Martian of #2wavycrew and Prophecy of Ous. Since these groups merged they have done numerous performances all over the State of Hawaii.

