Sunview Patio Doors - Beauty, Quality, Value We are very excited about having these additional resources on the team as we continue to expand our presence in the marketplace.

Sunview Patio Doors Ltd. announced today the expansion of its sales organization to provide the company greater depth and wider coverage to serve the market and its customers more effectively. The move followed a record-breaking 2016 for Sunview along with continued strong growth across North America during the past several years.

Joining the company in account management roles are Sergio Continelli, based in Montreal, Quebec and Lance Hughes, based in Alberta. Both have joined Sunview to help further develop new business opportunities in their respective regions. A critical function of these roles is providing high-touch support and training for new and existing partners to help them grow their revenues with Sunview’s broad line of high-quality patio door products.

Sergio Continelli will oversee the eastern region of Canada, and comes with extensive experience from the construction industry; representing companies such as Pieux Metropolitain, Basement Systems, and Guardian. Lance Hughes, will oversee the western region of Canada, and also comes with a strong background gained from working in international trade and technical sales roles for the past 20 years.

Also joining the team recently, was Adham Rashwan, a business development representative focused on identifying and nurturing new relationships for Sunview in Canada and the U.S. Rashwan works closely with Sunview’s account managers and the customer service teams and also serves as the first point of contact for all new inbound activity.

According to Sunview Patio Doors President Tony Margiotta, “We are very excited about having these additional resources on the team as we continue to expand our presence in the marketplace.” Margiotta continued, “Their industry backgrounds and previous sales roles have been highly customer-centric in nature, and that aligns extremely well with our core values.”

About Sunview Patio Doors Ltd.

Sunview Patio Doors start with the most advanced vinyl available. It's extruded from Vision Group's state-of-the-art equipment, using a high-grade resin and unmatched for durability, weight reduction and freedom from wear. The result is beauty, performance, and reliability. With the widest range of premium accessories, color options and upgrades available, Sunview continually strives to improve buyer satisfaction. With one of the most comprehensive warranties in the business, our aim is to provide clients with superior quality, uncompromising service, and highly competitive pricing.