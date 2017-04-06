The Solution to Tax Season $$$ Stress: The Yoga of Money Manifesto

The Yoga Of Money Book Cover by Edward Vilga Wouldn’t you love to feel the way you do after a YOGA class whenever you think about MONEY? What if the same philosophy that makes yoga so appealing––especially its holistic, mind/body/spirit approach––could be applied to your financial life?

In his new book The Yoga of Money Manifesto (Stone Heap Publishing; $9.99 paperback; $3.99 eBook) bestselling author and yoga guru Edward Vilga connects yoga’s holistic, mind/body/spirit approach to personal finance.

“My goal is writing this,” says Vilga, “Is for people to feel the way they do after a yoga class whenever they think about money.”

In The Yoga of Money Manifesto, Edward Vilga uses yoga poses as metaphors for aspects of one’s financial life. Debt, for example, if symbolized by Inversions, poses where one goes upside down; Balancing on one leg in Tree Pose helps define the concept of having a Safety Net for when life throws your plans out of balance; Retirement Planning is likened to restorative poses where one uses props to set things up for an extended letting go period.

The Yoga of Money Manifesto also offers relief from financial stress through easily accessible and specific yoga poses, breath practices, and meditations

Reviewer / Endorsement Quotes:

“Basically, Edward Vilga is the hip, yogic version of Suze Orman, only funnier. He expertly guides you through your relationship to money with compassion and a healthy dose of humor." says Broadway actress Cristy Candler. Other students who’ve taken his workshops report: “This removed the shame and fear that has haunted me for years and I can now move forward from a positive place.”

Purchase The Yoga Of Money Manifesto: A Radical New Way to Connect Your Mind, Body, Spirit, and Bank Account by Edward Vilga on Amazon on go to https://www.amazon.com/Yoga-Money-Manifesto-Radical-Connect/dp/0692868941/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1491341249&sr=8-1&keywords=the+yoga+of+money

More About Edward Vilga:

Edward Vilga has taught yoga in New York City, including on the jumbotron in Times Square, and at retreats around the world for nearly 20 years. He is the author of eight published books, including the bestselling Yoga In Bed. That book and DVD have been featured in People and Oprah's O Magazine, along with TV shows such as Live With kelly, CBS' Early Show and over 50 other publications. Yoga In Bed has been translated into more than a dozen languages.

Edward Vilga is a Yale graduate. Most importantly, he is rarely seen without his chocolate lab, Belle. More info at http://www.edwardvilga.com

