Ball Janik LLP elected Evan J. Small a Partner effective April 1, 2017. Small is based in Ball Janik LLP’s Orlando, Florida office and is a member of the firm’s Construction Litigation and Defect practice group. He is a Florida Board Certified Specialist in Construction Law, designated by the Florida Bar as an expert in Construction Law (fewer than 1% of all lawyers in Florida have achieved this designation). He was selected to the Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars in 2016. Mr. Small’s practice is devoted to assisting clients solve complex construction problems with a focus on representing owners in prosecuting construction defect and insurance coverage claims.

With Mr. Small’s assistance, Ball Janik LLP has recovered tens of millions of dollars for clients in complex construction defect and insurance coverage claims. Mr. Small has substantial experience and success litigating cases involving defective stucco, siding, roofing, and windows. He regularly represents the interests of owners for the defective construction and design of high-rise structures and commercial properties throughout Florida.

Mr. Small has also represented a wide variety of clients in the construction industry, including owners, developers, condominium converters, product manufacturers and installers, design professionals, and subcontractors. Mr. Small joined the firm after practicing with an AM Law 100 law firm, where he represented Fortune 500 corporations and insurance companies in claims up to $100 million. Mr. Small’s experience defending complex construction claims and insurance disputes gives him a unique perspective on how his adversaries think, which assists him in resolving disputes efficiently and effectively for his clients.

