Digital Fuel Releases New Features for Managing AWS Cloud Spend

New AWS Analytics dashboard puts the important spend and usage information in one place. With the ability to inject AWS costs into the IT cost model, CIOs and IT Finance will no longer struggle to understand the true total cost of using Public Cloud service.

Digital Fuel today announced updates to its Financial Intelligence product with new features that are essential for effectively controlling AWS Cloud costs. Financial Intelligence adds more features to enable the CIO to understand and control cloud costs. The new and enhanced cloud spend management features provide dedicated tools for automating collection of AWS billing data and analyzing trends in cloud spending and utilization.

“Our Financial Intelligence product is already great at helping the CIO understand and control cloud spend,” said Brett Arnott, Digital Fuel’s Director of Product Management and Product Marketing. “With the updates for AWS in this release we have made it even better. Once an organization starts using cloud services like AWS, usage spreads quickly and often in silos, which makes understanding and controlling cloud costs difficult and time consuming. The updates in this release make it easy to view AWS cloud spend and usage in one place with all other IT spend. And with the ability to inject AWS costs into the IT cost mode, CIO's and IT Finance will no longer struggle to understand the true total cost of using Public Cloud service.”

With the new AWS Analytics dashboard in Digital Fuel, the CIO and IT Finance has one place to go to understand the AWS spend across IT and the entire organization. At a glance the dashboard provides users with an immediate understanding of the growth in spending with AWS, as well as who is spending the most and what AWS services have the highest spend.

The Unit Cost Trend by Instance Type report provides users with an understanding of how cost effective On-Demand is when compared with Reserved Instances. Digital Fuel calculates the unit cost based on actual usage and costs and presents them as trends over time. As the unit cost for On-Demand continues to trend up the user can compare against the unit cost for a Reserved Instance and use the results to support a decision to transition services from On-Demand to Reserved Instances to control costs.

With the Top 5 Spend by Product report it is clear what AWS services have the highest spend. And as Amazon continues to rapidly add new services, the AWS Analytics dashboard helps the CIO understand what AWS services are being used so that the costs and risks to the organization can be controlled.

The consumers view of Public Cloud costs presents users with Public Cloud costs by Service, Application and Business Unit. It displays month over month trends and year to date (YTD) totals. The CIO and IT Finance can use the information to align Public Cloud spend with the business, justify Public Cloud spend and control Public Cloud consumption by charging back costs to Business Units.

With the new data collector for AWS, billing data can be automatically collected directly from multiple AWS accounts.The frequency of collection is configurable so that the AWS Analytics dashboard can be refreshed often.Setup is easy and the data collector uses the standard billing data collection methods provided by AWS.

Additional features in Digital Fuel v8.6 include:



Cost Model Quality Management with new Cost Model Assurance features

Improved Data Quality Management with new Data Assurance features

Color coding for objects in the cost model based on configurable categories

Link highlighting when hovering over objects in the cost model

Manual data upload tracker makes it faster and easier to manage data collection that is not automated

Configurable data quality event types and severities make it easy to align data governance to the specific needs of IT Finance

Time based filtering to easily review past and present data quality

Pricing and Availability

Available from 31st March 2017.

Existing customers can contact Digital Fuel support to discuss eligibility for update.

New customers can get more information and contact sales by visiting DigitaFuel.com.

