Consumer Reports (CR), the world’s largest independent, nonprofit consumer organization, today announced Matt Anchin as its new Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

Anchin is responsible for leading the strategic communication of CR’s mission, representing and amplifying the voice of the consumer while promoting fairness, safety, health, and transparency in a rapidly changing marketplace. As part of this role, Anchin will advance CR’s efforts to reach and engage consumers, companies, policymakers, and the media and reaffirm the organization’s historic place as the valued authority people trust for independent purchase decision knowledge and pro-consumer advocacy.

“We are delighted to welcome Matt to Consumer Reports. His energy, ideas, digital acumen, deep management expertise, and passion for our mission makes it clear that he is the right choice at the right time for CR,” said Marta L. Tellado, President and CEO of Consumer Reports. “Clear and strategic communication is essential to our success. I am confident that Matt will play a vital role in helping us to forge deeper relationships with consumers in every community as we ramp up our efforts around the security and privacy of digitally-connected products, take on emerging issues in financial services and health care, and continue to equip consumers with the trusted knowledge they need to make smarter choices that contribute to a better world.”

Anchin arrives at Consumer Reports with two decades of experience shaping and leading communications strategies for some of the world’s most well-known brands. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Communications and Content at Monster Worldwide, where he managed corporate communications, business and consumer media relations, and social media for the popular employment website. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at Nielsen, Vice President of Online Communications at American Express, and in a number of high-level communications roles at IBM.

“It is an honor to join Consumer Reports and help this organization continue to foster a more transparent and people-oriented marketplace,” said Mr. Anchin. “I look forward to working with this outstanding team to shape how we communicate Consumer Reports’ admirable mission, our efforts to help people make smarter purchases and advocate for positive change that serves the good of all consumers.”

About Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests. Unconstrained by advertising or other commercial influences, CR has exposed landmark public health and safety issues and strives to be a catalyst for pro-consumer changes in the marketplace. From championing responsible auto safety standards, to winning food and water protections, to enhancing healthcare quality, to fighting back against predatory lenders in the financial markets, Consumer Reports has always been on the front lines, raising the voices of consumers.

