Blue Ova Health Voted Best Acupuncture in Bay Area for 2017

Blue Ova Health has been voted Best Acupuncture in the Bay Area for 2017 by Bay Area A-List voters. Blue Ova Health, an integrative women’s health clinic specializing in acupuncture treatment for fertility, ranked first out of 40 total nominees this year. This is the fourth year in a row the fertility acupuncture health clinic has been named a Top 3 Acupuncturist by local voters, and the seventh year running as a Top 5 Acupuncturist.

“Blue Ova Health is honored, excited and humbled to be voted Best Acupuncture in the Bay Area for 2017. This is our 4th year receiving a top three award, which is extra special because this is a people’s choice award and signals we are helping women conceive, carry and raise healthy families.”, says Robin Sheared, co-founder and clinical director at Blue Ova. Blue Ova Health is a leading women-owned integrative health center in San Francisco specializing in fertility and pregnancy support.

“We have built an incredible team of women acupuncturists and supporting practitioners, who treat and nurture our patients on their journey towards parenthood. Our acupuncturists are highly trained in reproductive medicine, and our staff is incredibly focused on creating the best experience for our patients.”



Robin Sheared, Co-founder and Clinical Director, Blue Ova Health

Blue Ova acupuncturists are trained in The Blue Ova Method, developed by Sheared, which combines more than a decade of experience in Traditional Chinese Medicine, fertility and women’s health. The Blue Ova Method is an integrative approach to reproductive wellness, using a powerful combination of acupuncture, herbs, nutritional counseling and Maya abdominal massage therapy. Blue Ova clients experience increased success in becoming pregnant, carrying and giving birth to healthy babies. Blue Ova supports women who wish to conceive naturally and via IUI or IVF, where acupuncture complements these assisted reproductive techniques to significantly increase success rates.

Blue Ova Health was founded by Sheared and her sister Shannon Kidwell. The vision for Blue Ova is to transform the way fertility and pregnancy is managed and perceived in this country by addressing individuals physical and mental well being, with a philosophy rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine that integrates seamlessly with Western medical care.

Find out more at http://www.BlueOva.com