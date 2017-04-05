Jagan Reddy, Founder and CEO of Leeyo and Semifinalist for EY Entrepreneur of the Year

Leeyo Software, the market-leading provider of revenue automation solutions, announced today that EY has named Jagan Reddy, Co-founder, CEO and CTO of Leeyo Software, a semifinalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Northern California Region Award. Now celebrating its 31st year, the awards program recognizes entrepreneurs in over 145 cities and 60 countries who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Reddy was selected as a semifinalist by a panel of independent judges. Finalists will be announced Monday, May 15, and winners will be announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Friday, June 23, with more than 700 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“I’m honored to be a semifinalist for this prestigious award,” said Reddy. “This recognition is a testament to the expert team we have built at Leeyo to help our customers solve all of the complexities of automating the revenue recognition process. Leeyo’s RevPro software is the leader in automating the revenue recognition process for growing companies to ensure their financials are reported accurately, on time, and in compliance with revenue recognition guidance, both the new guidance in ASC 606 and IFRS 15 as well as previous FASB and IASB guidance.” Reddy added.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the overall national award winner, will be announced at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards gala is the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Leeyo Software

Leeyo’s next-generation revenue recognition software rescues companies and revenue teams of all sizes from the chaos of today’s manual data entry or customized processes. Leeyo’s RevPro – the most complete revenue recognition software suite on the market – automates and manages every process facing a revenue team – seamlessly integrating with the quote-to-cash processes of any ERP system to deliver unparalleled visibility, functionality and configurability to the revenue recognition and reporting process.

Learn more about Leeyo and RevPro at Leeyo.com.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About EY’s Strategic Growth Markets Practice

EY’s Strategic Growth Markets (SGM) practice guides leading high-growth companies. Our multidisciplinary teams of elite professionals provide perspective and advice to help our clients accelerate market leadership. SGM delivers assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services to thousands of companies spanning all industries. EY is the undisputed leader in taking companies public, advising key government agencies on the issues impacting high-growth companies and convening the experts who shape the business climate. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/us/strategicgrowthmarkets, or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.