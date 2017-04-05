Intellitec Solutions Announces Partnership with PointClickCare

With so many organizations selecting PointClickCare for their EHR system, being a part of their partner network allows us to offer our solutions as part of a comprehensive solution that addresses the overall needs of Senior Living Organizations. Past News Releases RSS Intellitec Solutions adds Microsoft...

Intellitec Solutions, a leading ERP and CRM consulting firm based in Wilmington, DE, announced today its partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum. This partnership will expand Intellitec’s offering of accounting software solutions, designed for senior living facilities, and provide an option for PointClickCare customers in need of an accounting solution that can integrate directly with their electronic health record (EHR) solution.

Designed to meet the needs of senior care providers, Intellitec Solutions has configured and optimized both Microsoft Dynamics GP and Intacct to deliver a fully integrated accounting and business-management solution. Through this new offering, Intellitec is helping long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facilities transform the way they record, track, and access critical business information.

“With all the changes in the Long Term/Post-Acute Care marketplace, there is an increasing need to have financial data integrate with the clinical, non-financial and third-party data for a holistic view of organization,” said Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. “With so many organizations selecting PointClickCare for their EHR system, being a part of their partner network allows us to offer our solutions as part of a comprehensive solution that addresses the overall needs of Senior Living Organizations.”

The Intellitec configured software solutions leverage their knowledge of LTPAC facilities to provide integrated best of breed ERP in a cost effective manner. This allows the finance and clinical teams to each use the very best solution for their own needs, and maximize their efficiency and sharing of financial and non-financial data.

About Intellitec Solutions

As a leading provider of General Ledger/ERP accounting software, Intellitec delivers in-house Long Term/Post-Acute Care expertise for over 450 locations across the United States. The 30-year-old company is certified in Microsoft Dynamics GP and Intacct and has optimized these solutions for the Long Term/Post-Acute Care Industry. In addition, they have developed automated integrations to share financial and non-financial data. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357.

