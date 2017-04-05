The Trade Group Launches Bigger, Beefier Trade Show Counters

The Trade Group wanted to incorporate large, square extrusions into the counters that would complement the look and feel of extrusions featured in many of their new trade show exhibit designs.

The Trade Group just added three new bold designs to their ever-growing series of trade show reception counters. The new counter designs were inspired by recent design innovations in their METALLI® line of modular trade show displays, as well as increasing client demand.

From a design perspective, The Trade Group wanted to incorporate large, square extrusions into the counters that would complement the look and feel of extrusions featured in many of their new trade show exhibit designs.

In addition, they realized that their existing line of reception counters primarily featured smaller counters with round extrusions that didn’t always suit the table and counter needs of clients, especially those who exhibit in larger trade show booths.

Go big or go home...

Large exhibits call for impressive reception counters that don’t get lost inside of a large space. Therefore, instead of custom building larger tables and counters on demand, The Trade Group decided to add three new standard counter designs with square extrusions to their arsenal of accessories.

As with their existing reception counter designs, the new, beefier counters would need to work well for a variety applications. Flexibility and customization options were top of mind when the design team began brainstorming ideas for the new counters.

The three additions to their reception counter line-up include the R-15 at 85” in length, the R-16 for clients looking for a beefier counter but a shorter 47” in length, and the R-17, which is an L-shaped version that extends 85” in either direction.

Along with the aforementioned square extrusions, the R-15, R-16 and R-17 also feature:



Lockable storage.

Exposed metal accents on the front.

Black or white Thermoformed tops and sides (custom colors and treatments available).

Customizable front panel in frosted ice acrylic with halo lit accent lighting or solid opaque laminate.

Clean, modern and professional, the new counters suit a variety of needs...

The Trade Group supports clients in a wide range of industries as well as design branded spaces for trade shows, retail merchandising, corporate events and interiors, esports tournaments and a variety of other face-to-face experiences.

They wanted to make sure that the R-15, R-16 and R-17 designs would be suitable for a host of purposes aside from the traditional reception counter. The clean, modern design and customization options provide that flexibility.

Some popular applications for the R-15, R-16 and R-17 counters include:

Product demo table.

Traditional trade show product display table.

Display table for marketing materials and promotional items.

Semi-private meeting space.

Retail product display table.

Storefront, check-in or checkout counter.

Pick-up and/or delivery area.

Gaming stations.

Autograph signing stations.

Bar for food and beverage service.

Need counters, tables and other accessories to complement a branded space?

The Trade Group’s comprehensive line of trade show and live event accessories includes reception counters, kiosks, LED touchscreen product displays, accent lighting, flooring, hanging signs, shelving and more. To discuss your options with a member of The Trade Group team, call 800-343-2005 for additional details.

About The Trade Group:

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more.