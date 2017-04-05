MedVet Expands Specialty Veterinary Care in Dallas Area

“MedVet Grapevine will provide the highest quality of care to local veterinary practices, pets and their families,” said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Medical Officer.

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets is pleased to announce its expansion in Texas with the addition of Veterinary Medicine Specialists of Dallas/Fort Worth. In addition to adding specialty care to MedVet Uptown, this expansion includes adding a fourth MedVet hospital, MedVet Grapevine, in the greater Dallas area. MedVet Grapevine joins the MedVet family of hospitals including the other locations in the area: MedVet Dallas, MedVet Richardson, and MedVet Uptown.

“We are very excited to be expanding in the Dallas community,” said MedVet President, Dr. Eric Schertel. “Area veterinarians and pet owners have trusted the Veterinary Medicine Specialists of Dallas/Fort Worth to provide specialty care for their pets and MedVet will continue to deliver the highest level of compassionate medical care.” Very much like the Veterinary Medicine Specialists of Dallas/Fort Worth, MedVet has a long history of being committed to veterinary ownership and leadership and dedicated to supporting the referring community of general practice veterinarians. MedVet remains a veterinary owned and led organization, and is dedicated to exceptional specialty and emergency care for pets.

Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Medical Officer said, “MedVet Grapevine will continue to provide existing specialty services of Internal Medicine and Cardiology. Our goal is to fuse the strength and reputation of the Veterinary Medicine Specialists of Dallas/Fort Worth with MedVet’s well-known emergency and specialty healthcare expertise to provide the highest quality of care to local veterinary practices, pets and their families.”

In addition to MedVet Grapevine, MedVet operates a network of fourteen medical centers in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas, and is committed to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate specialty and emergency veterinary care available in the nation.

About MedVet:

MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets, with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, is a widely recognized and growing group of emergency and specialty referral veterinary hospitals committed to leading specialty healthcare for pets. MedVet is employee owned, veterinary led, and provides specialty as well as emergency services, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More than 100,000 dogs and cats are treated annually at MedVet’s expanding network of medical centers across the country. MedVet Medical & Cancer Centers for Pets was named the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Accredited Referral Practice of the Year for 2014 and 2016, the only group of practices to receive this award twice. For more information on MedVet’s network of medical centers, visit http://www.medvetforpets.com.

