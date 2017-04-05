River City Bank names Brett Wait as the newest Senior Vice President, Director of Information Services. In today’s society, ensuring data security and identity protection is one of the most important functions of any bank. We’re excited to have someone with such caliber to lead the development and and implementation of strategic and tactical plans....

River City Bank announces Brett Wait as its newly appointed Senior Vice President, Director of Information Services. With a wide community banking background and information technology fluency, Wait is a seasoned financial professional with a passion for community institutions.

In his new role, Wait will oversee River City Bank’s team of information technology professionals, outsourced vendors and all information regarding security compliance. Additionally, he will manage the bank’s business continuity plan and disaster recovery program, along with daily activities and administration of the company’s information services.

“In today’s society, ensuring data security and identity protection is one of the most important functions of any bank,” said Steve Fleming, President and CEO of River City Bank. “We’re excited to have someone with such caliber to lead the development and implementation of strategic and tactical plans for our technology team.”

Wait has 13 years of experience in the banking industry and in three short years went from Technology and Operations Manager to Chief Operating Officer of Five Star Bank in Sacramento prior to working with River City Bank. He moved from Wisconsin to California in 2011 and recently received his Master of Business Administration at California State University-Sacramento.

“It’s an honor to begin working alongside the esteemed professionals who have defined River City Bank as the leading business bank in the greater Sacramento area,” said Wait. “I look forward to utilizing my skills and banking experience to contribute to this premiere institution that services its community and clients with the upmost respect and dedication.”

Wait resides in West Sacramento and enjoys movies, travel and exploring the outdoors by hiking, backpacking and sport shooting.

