The CFA Institute, the world’s largest organization for financial professionals has completed four years of intensive research into the benefits of meditation for its 150,000 members, in over 160 countries. These efforts culminated in the release of its Meditation Guide for Investment Professionals.

CFA Institute’s primary interest was in stress relief benefits, as well as the heightened ethical behavior of investment practitioners. Practicing mindfulness has been shown to improve overall mental functioning – so important in investing – and that includes: improved memory formation, retention, and recall; improved creativity; increased mental focus; and less distracted minds.

CFA Institute’s Guide examines the efficacy and benefits of meditation, as well as identifies the elements of an effective meditation practice. However, it is not meant to teach meditation. Instead, CFA Institute conducted a careful review of meditation providers through native apps and web-based services, both very well-known and more obscure, and chose eMindful to be its exclusive meditation partner.

“The reason we selected eMindful over others was because of eMindful’s excellent platform and user interface, but more importantly for the rigor and authenticity of its programs,” said Jason Voss, Content Director of CFA Institute.

eMindful delivers mindfulness-based health and performance training within the context of workplace scenarios. The company's live online training, developed and researched by major academic institutions, is complemented by on demand content and digital engagement tools which seamlessly integrate into corporate culture.

“Practicing mindfulness can strengthen awareness of how our experiences and historical choices drive our present moment actions and decisions. This ‘in-the-moment’ clarity allows you to recognize what might be undermining your positive intentions, and helps you make healthier and more effective decisions.” said Zev Suissa, Chief Digital Officer, eMindful. “We share new mindfulness skills every day, 365 days per year – the refresh rate is designed to support daily engagement, which is a critical component of lasting behavioral change.”

eMindful has selected tax season and the announcement of the CFA Institute relationship to launch Financial Stress Week from April 4 through April 10, 2017. Suissa adds, “Financial well-being is a topic of increasing interest in the population. Like Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, this week we’re focusing on seven days of unique content to share skills addressing individuals’ relationships with money and financial issues.” Interested individuals can participate for free in eMindful’s Financial Stress Week for a trial period by visiting life.emindful.com

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion for ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. The end goal: to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. CFA Institute has over 150,000 members in 160 countries and territories, including 140,000 CFA charterholders. For more information, visit http://www.cfainstitute.org.

About eMindful

eMindful is the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs to improve well-being and reduce modifiable health risks including stress, metabolic syndrome, smoking, diabetes, and chronic pain. It provides these programs globally and on a scalable basis through live, online classrooms. Over 130 corporate and government clients, including Aetna, Humana, Optum, Florida Power & Light, State of Arizona employees and many others have integrated eMindful’s programs. To learn more about eMindful or how to discovery new powers of resilience, visit life.emindful.com.

