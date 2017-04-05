Appnovation Hires Director of Digital Strategy

“Open Digital Delivered is part of our new brand identity, so hiring someone of Arak’s caliber and level of expertise will help us formalize our digital practice and services offerings," said Arnold Leung, Appnovation CEO.

Global digital solutions and managed services provider Appnovation, today announced the appointment of Arak Bhokanandh as its new Director of Digital Strategy, the latest in strategic hiring that reflects the company’s focus on going beyond open technology development, integration and support, now expanding to include a consulting and digital strategy dimension.

Mr. Bhokanandh brings a wealth of talent to the table, with an extensive background in conceptualizing and delivering digitally transformative solutions across a variety of industries. He is tasked with assisting Appnovation clients with a wide range of digital initiatives having to do with content, commerce, customer experience, technology adoption and process.

“Open Digital Delivered is part of our new brand identity, so hiring someone of Arak’s caliber and level of expertise will help us formalize our digital practice and services offerings, ensuring that Appnovation extends its capabilities in terms of delivering ongoing, innovative digital landscapes for our clients,” said Arnold Leung, Appnovation CEO. “Arak’s hire comes directly following the addition of senior MuleSoft and ecommerce experts, which reaffirms our commitment to being a leader in digital.”

Prior to joining Appnovation, Bhokanandh was at Deloitte Digital and Accenture, and most recently led professional services and global strategic partnerships for Elastic Path Software, helping major brands in the automotive, telecommunications and media and entertainment sectors.

Well known for its open technology development and managed services, the recent hiring of award-winning Magento delivery director Tim Laurent, and now the appointment of Arak Bhokanandh, represents another major step in Appnovation’s continued ability to produce and deliver long term value for clients.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global Digital Solutions and Managed Services provider, delivering strategy, application development and enterprise integration on leading open technologies. Appnovation’s in-house experts strategize, build, and deploy high-performing, secure digital experiences across many industries, while also offering a wide range of creative capabilities, with 24/7 support and maintenance. The firm boasts an impressive, cross-industry client roster ranging from Start-Ups to Fortune 500, government entities, nonprofit organizations and beyond. Since its inception in 2007, Appnovation has worked with hundreds of clients, delivering thousands of projects, achieving international recognition for development, innovations, and business success.

Open Digital Delivered. Visit appnovation.com today.

