APU Awarded $750,000 Grant to Fund New Center for Public Affairs

The Hugh & Hazel Darling Foundation recently awarded Azusa Pacific University a $750,000 grant to support the establishment of a Center for Public Affairs. Located in the heart of the state capital, the center in Sacramento will provide APU students exploring a call to public service with an unprecedented opportunity to complete coursework in public policy while participating in an internship at a legislative, executive, or judicial office, or other government agency. The center will include a new Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, the first of its kind offered by a Council for Christian Colleges & Universities member institution.

“Through this generous donation from the Hugh & Hazel Darling Foundation, Azusa Pacific University’s Center for Public Affairs and the Master’s of Public Administration, will prepare graduates with a Christian worldview ready to grapple with complex issues that appear on the forefront of governance and legislation,” said Jon R. Wallace, DBA, president of Azusa Pacific University. “With a focus on service, civics, ethics, virtue, character development, and leadership, these graduates will advance the public good for generations to come.”

“I am impressed with the work being done at Azusa Pacific University to provide a quality Christ-centered education for students,” said Richard L. Stack, Trustee, Hugh & Hazel Darling Foundation. “Azusa Pacific University is influencing and changing lives far beyond the borders of its campus. The role APU plays is critical to the future of our society. Such a great responsibly deserves support and encouragement and, I'm pleased that the Darling Foundation has the opportunity to participate in APU’s mission.”

APU’s Center for Public Affairs will initially serve 25-30 students per year. During their semester in Sacramento, students will enroll in 3-6 units of academic coursework in public policy while concurrently completing 6-9 units of government internship work. Students across the country can enroll in the online MPA program and benefit from internships either in Sacramento or in alternative settings around the country. The MPA will have two emphases: Government Service and Non-Profit Administration.

"The Center for Public Affairs is a significant addition to our programmatic offerings,” said Jennifer E. Walsh, Ph.D., dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and professor of political science. “Students considering the vocational call to public service will have the opportunity to combine rigorous coursework with meaningful internship experiences that will prepare them to be influential difference makers.”

