Chaos Group Releases V-Ray 3 for Rhino

Today, Chaos Group released V-Ray 3 for Rhino, a powerful, professional rendering plugin that connects seamlessly with McNeel’s versatile 3D modeling application. Designed for architects and product designers, V-Ray 3 for Rhino is fast, interactive and highly optimized to run on CPU or GPU hardware. Highlights of the new version include a material library of over 500 drag-and-drop materials and an intuitive interface that has been streamlined to speed up any design workflow.

“Designers want to work as fluidly as possible, without any roadblocks. They want to test ideas, swap materials and render concepts without getting hung up on the technical details,” said Corey Rubadue, VP of AEC and Design at Chaos Group. “Not only did we make V-Ray 3 for Rhino as fast as possible, we streamlined the entire user experience to let designers focus on what matters most to them - design.”

With V-Ray 3 for Rhino, users now have a complete range of photorealistic rendering tools in their design arsenal. This includes hundreds of ready-made, physical materials, a variety of realistic light types and photographic camera controls. The new VR camera is capable of rendering high-quality images that can be readily viewed on popular virtual reality headsets such as Google Cardboard, Gear VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

The new and easy-to-use V-Ray Swarm distributed rendering system has also been added to dramatically speed up rendering of high-resolution images by using the power of multiple computers. V-Ray 3 for Rhino offers designers the creative freedom and versatility they need to render anything they can imagine.

“The new V-Ray for Rhino takes me beyond the limits of my CAD platform and enables new levels of productivity and design possibilities,” said Dustin Brown, Senior Industrial Design Lead at Microsoft and owner of speckofdustin.com. “Studying materials with V-Ray is a joy. The addition of fur and the new material editor opens up even more possibilities.”

New tools and feature highlights include:

Virtual Reality – Render virtual reality content for the most popular VR headsets (Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift).

V-Ray Swarm – Introducing a powerful, scalable distributed rendering system that's simple and fast.

Section cuts – Easily create quick cutaways and cross sections with the V-Ray Clipper.

Aerial perspective – Quickly add realistic atmospheric depth and haze.

Denoiser – Automatically remove noise and cut render times by up to 50%.

Grass & fur – Create realistic grass, fabrics and carpet with V-Ray Fur.

Proxy objects – Add highly detailed and complex objects like grass, trees, and cars with memory-efficient proxy models.

Render elements – Render as separate layers for more artistic control in your image-editing software.

Frame buffer – Track your render history and fine-tune colors, exposure, and more directly in the V-Ray Frame Buffer.

V-Ray Scene export – Share complete, ready-to-render V-Ray 3 for Rhino files with any V-Ray 3.4 or higher application.

HDR Light Studio support – Set up great-looking studio lighting quickly. V-Ray 3 for Rhino seamlessly supports HDR Light Studio, Lightmap’s dedicated lighting application.

Grasshopper support – Render generative design models with the new V-Ray to Grasshopper add-in.

Pricing/Availability

V-Ray 3 for Rhino is available now for Windows. Workstation licenses are $695 and are fully compatible with Rhino 5. Upgrades are also available; please contact your local reseller for more information.

About Chaos Group

Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics technology, helping artists and designers create photoreal imagery and animation for design, television and feature films. Chaos Group specializes in physically-based rendering and simulation software used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies and visual effects companies around the globe. Today, the company's research and development in cloud rendering, material scanning and virtual reality is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design. Founded in 1997, Chaos Group is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Seoul and Tokyo. For more information, visit: chaosgroup.com.