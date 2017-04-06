OPSWAT is happy to award a Bronze Anti-malware certification to Maya Software Technologies. Their PremiumAV Antivirus solution has been demonstrated to be compatible with leading access control solutions.

OPSWAT's Certified Security Applications Program has awarded Bronze certification to Maya Software Technologies for Anti-malware. Originally launched in 2007, OPSWAT's certification program currently supports over 1,000 applications from various anti-malware engines to ensure their compatibility with all leading access control solutions, their detection quality, and their false positive responsiveness.

OPSWAT's Certified Security Application Program is ideal for endpoint security applications vendors who want to certify regularly, and for IT administrators who want to browse highly compatible and effective applications for their security stack. It was first developed after gathering compatibility requirements from over 50 OPSWAT OEM customers, including leading CASB, NAC, SSL-VPN, and SSO solutions from vendors such as Cisco, Citrix, Pulse Secure, IBM, and Dell.

Based in India, Maya Software Technologies is a cyber security software company that offers a security solution called PremiumAV. PremiumAV is a lightweight anti-malware product built to protect PCs and laptops. Maya Software Technologies will be listed as an OPSWAT Bronze Certified security application for the Anti-malware category.

Cristina Stet, Certification Manager at OPSWAT, said, "The OPSWAT Certified Security Application Program grants certification to the highest-quality security applications. OPSWAT is happy to award a Bronze Anti-malware certification to Maya Software Technologies. Their PremiumAV Antivirus solution has been demonstrated to be compatible with leading access control solutions."

Maya Software Technologies and OPSWAT encourage all anti-malware, patch management, and encryption application vendors to learn more about the OPSWAT certification program and its benefits, and to certify their latest versions prior to public release. OPSWAT also recommends that all IT administrators check OPSWAT's list of certified security applications before making a purchase decision.

About Maya Software Technologies

Maya Software Technologies is an India-based software company that architects, builds and supports the PremiumAV antivirus computer product. The product is the world's lightest antivirus solution on the market for PCs and laptops. Its features include antivirus, anti-spyware, anti-malware, and anti-adware. PremiumAV was originally developed in Russia and is now available for worldwide licensing. Maya Software Technologies, being an experienced player in the security space, is aware of the support issues attached to product sales both at the partner's end as well as the customer's end. Maya Software Technologies has 100 partners across India for faster support to customers and provides full support to both partners and customers for a healthy and long-lasting relationship.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a San Francisco-based cyber security software company that provides solutions to secure and manage IT infrastructure. Founded in 2002, OPSWAT has delivered solutions and technologies that protect organizations from threats and secure digital data for over a decade. OPSWAT combines next-generation Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology, its cutting-edge Vulnerability Engine, and multi-scanning with over 30 anti-malware engines in its Metadefender suite of products, and its OESIS Framework endpoint security SDK has helped secure over 200 million endpoints. To learn more about OPSWAT, visit OPSWAT.com.