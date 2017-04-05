The Innovation Institute and FutureSense are pleased to announce that the O’Brien Group, a health care executive coaching firm, is the newest member of its Enterprise Development Group (EDG) portfolio of health care service companies.

Established in 1992 and based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the O’Brien Group provides executive coaching and leadership consulting which are aimed at increasing the executive capacity of teams to lead better and faster change. Their customized services include:



The CEO/Team Advantage: From transforming unproductive meetings into high performance work sessions to helping energize and empower individual executives, they help senior teams drive cohesiveness and productivity.

The Executive Advantage: Some of the most damaging decisions we make are those that occur subconsciously. O’Brien Group helps executives transform from mechanical to mindful decision-makers, improving their ability to lead with agility in the face of unprecedented change.

The Physician Executive Advantage: They help physician leaders reconcile the differences between their role as a doctor and that of an executive, training them to become effective members of a leadership team.

The O’Brien Group will work closely with FutureSense, a people strategy and organization solutions firm based in San Rafael, California; and Summit Talent Group, an executive search firm based in Columbia MD, both of which are part of The Innovation Institute’s portfolio of companies.

”My partners and I are pleased to be joining The Innovation Institute and FutureSense, and we look forward to serving leaders of health care systems across the country,” said Dr. Michael O’Brien, O’Brien Group CEO.

“O’Brien Group is a great organization that will add tremendous value to the fabric of our organizational development capabilities,” said Jim Finkelstein, president and CEO of FutureSense, LLC. “I am honored to be working with Dr. Michael O’Brien, one of the country’s foremost executive leadership educators in the health care industry who has been a pioneering force in helping senior executives and their teams lead better and achieve more in the face of some of the most dramatic changes the industry has ever seen.”

“The O’Brien Group has a track record of developing executives across multiple industries to achieve results and become better leaders,” said The Innovation Institute President and CEO Joe Randolph, “We welcome them and look forward to working with Dr. O’Brien and his team.”

This will be the 15th EDG company for The Innovation Institute. Other subsidiary companies include 1) Tech Knowledge Associates (clinical technology management), 2) Petra Integrated Construction Strategies, 3) Healthcare Design and Construction, 4) Far West Staffing Services, 5) Healthcare Coding & Consulting Services, 6) Total Health Environment (medical equipment), 7) 360 Dynamic Technology Innovations Incorporated (document solutions), 8) FutureSense (people strategy), 9) MultiMedical Systems (medical technology management), 10) Summit Talent Group (executive recruiting), 11) Hospitality Business Network Solutions (IT networking), 12) Office Furniture Group, 13) Healthcare Property Advisors, and (14) inHealth Strategies (population health solutions).

About O’Brien Group

O’Brien Group’s team of former CEOs, psychologists, physicians, and executive educators help clients apply new leadership practices to their business issues. O’Brien Group coaches executives and their team one-on-one and as a group to help them think clearer, lead better change and achieve faster results. For more information, visit http://www.obriengroup.us

About FutureSense

FutureSense, an EDG company for The Innovation Institute, provides integrated solutions to build and sustain human capacity and optimize organizational performance. FutureSense specializes in people, organization, and strategy, offering unique and comprehensive services to create solutions that make a difference. For more information, visit http://www.futuresense.com.

About The Innovation Institute

The Innovation Institute is an independent, for-profit LLC structured to cultivate innovative solutions to transform healthcare delivery. The Innovation Institute is owned by non-profit health systems. This collaborative taps into physicians, employees, and industry business partners to incubate and commercialize new medical products and ideas. Comprised of three distinct elements – an innovation lab, an investment fund, and a shared services group (Enterprise Development Group), The Institute strives to “do more, with less, for more people.” For more information, visit http://www.ii4change.com