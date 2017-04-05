DrugDev Spark™ - Disrupting Clinical Trials Worldwide DrugDev executives will share best practices for transforming clinical trials at pharma and biotech industry events across the US in Q2 2017.

DrugDev executives will share best practices for transforming clinical trials at pharma and biotech industry events in Q2 2017. These subject matter experts will speak at the following conferences:

ACRP Meeting & Expo 2017, April 28-May 2, Seattle WA

http://conference.acrpnet.org

Signature Series Session – The State of the Industry, April 30, 8:15-9:30am – An expert panel will examine the forces shaping the current and future state of clinical research and explore the individual dynamics of technology, process, and workforce on the industry and their effect on each other. Moderated by Jim Kremidas, ACRP Executive Director, this dynamic session will expand attendees’ thinking of the industry as we prepare for its future state. DrugDev President of Data Solutions Elisa Cascade joins fellow panelists Ken Getz, Director and Associate Professor, CSDD, Tufts University; Terri Hinkley, Workforce Innovation Officer, ACRP; and Leanne Madre, Director of Strategy, Clinical Trials, Transformation Initiative at Duke University Medical Center.

Clinical Leader Forum, May 11, Philadelphia PA

http://www.clinicalleaderforum.com

10:45-11:20 am: “Your Trial is Off the Rails: Here’s How to Put it Back on Track” –

Despite the best laid plans, sometimes a trial veers off course. DrugDev Founder and President, SiteStart Melissa “Liss” Easy moderates this session on how to determine if a study needs to be rescued, what team is responsible for study rescue, when to rescue (and when to bail out), and whom to turn to when all else fails. Liss is joined by Molly Rosano, Vice President of Clinical Operations, NuCana; and Beth Harper, President of Clinical Performance Partners.

MAGI East, May 21-24, Philadelphia PA

http://magiworld.org/events

May 23, 9:30- 10:15am Session B112: Sponsor Payments to Sites: How Long Does It Really Take? – DrugDev Vice President, US Payments Holly Leslie MBA joins Laura Hilty, Vice President, Product Management at Nimblify, a Forte company, to discuss how sponsors, CROs, and sites can accelerate payments to investigator sites. Watch a new educational webinar Holly Leslie led with site expert Ana T. Marquez, Founder of Clinical Partners via the DrugDev Knowledge Center.

Additionally, DrugDev will sponsor, exhibit and participate in these events:



Clinical Trials Patient Experience Summit, April 6-7, San Francisco CA https://panagorapharma.com/connectedpatients

Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2017, April 11-12, Burlingame CA http://www.arena-international.com/oncologywestcoast

CHI’s Clinical Trial Innovation Summit, April 24-26, Boston MA http://www.clinicaltrialsummit.com

Avoca Quality Consortium Summit USA May 10-11 New York City, NY http://theavocagroup.com/quality-consortium/2017-summit-usa/

Outsourcing in Clinical Trials East Coast, May 23-24, King of Prussia PA http://www.arena-international.com/octeastcoast

DIA June 18-22, Chicago IL – DrugDev is a sponsor, exhibitor and speaker http://www.diaglobal.org/Flagship/DIA-2017

To arrange a meeting with a DrugDev expert email us at solutions(at)drugdev(dot)com.

