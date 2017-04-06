Posbank DCR™ Despite its supercompact size occupying smaller than a piece of paper, the DCR™ offers core POS functions with all built-in peripherals into a single terminal.

Posbank Co., Ltd., the global provider of Point of Sale solutions, announced that DCR™, all-in-one POS terminal that offers supercompact size yet powerful performance, won the Red Dot Design Award 2017.

The Posbank DCR™ is a completely redefined POS terminal with groundbreaking all-in-one design that allows users to have more space on the counter area. Despite its supercompact size occupying smaller than a piece of A4 paper, the DCR™ offers core POS functions with all built-in peripherals into a single terminal. With a wide touchscreen, a customer display, a card reader and a 3" high-speed printer all integrated, there is no need to consider what to have around it, and users can run quick and efficient workflows.

In addition, the DCR™ provides intuitive UI and user-friendly design that enable users to easily operate the terminal without any difficulty while boasting fresh and modern look that blend seamlessly into today’s store environment. The DCR™ is also the most versatile terminal in its class supporting connection to multiple peripherals including cash drawer, barcode scanner, pin pad, etc.

The DCR™ is provided with two different types of terminals that meet specific needs of various global customers. Along with embOS, a market-proven real time operating system, and ARM® Cortex®‑M4 Processor, the DCR M4 is designed with budget-sensitive business owners in mind by providing real out of the box solutions including pre-installed software on it. Loaded with a Wintel system, the DCR™ x86 provides best-in-class performance while featuring innovative and compact all-in-one design.

“We are very honored that our DCR™ has received such a prestigious award, which recognizes both functional and practical innovations within the product. The DCR™ clearly reflects Posbank’s commitment to innovation and market focus. From the designing stage of DCR™, we aimed to bring the most affordable and versatile POS terminal regardless of store environment.” said Steve Eun, president and CEO at Posbank. “At Posbank, we are expecting more growth potential for small business segment as DCR™ is designed for this segment to provide core POS functions with lower TCO(Total Cost of Ownership). With the new terminal, Posbank will remain as one of leading POS solution providers in the market.” Eun added.

