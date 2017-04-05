Our Women at CEB employee group has contributed meaningfully to increasing the percentage of women in leadership across our business – and we’re thrilled to have Ellevate’s partnership to continue to invest in women.

CEB has joined Ellevate Network in a partnership that extends membership benefits to the firm’s employees, and provides cosponsored events to foster professional development.

CEB, a best practice insight and technology company, has joined Ellevate Network, the leading network for professional women, in a partnership that extends membership benefits to the firm’s employees, and provides cosponsored events to foster professional development. Collaborative efforts will include networking among women business leaders, participating in formal and informal events, sharing information and insight on career goals, contributing to blog discussions and other activities.

“At CEB, we are committed to further strengthening the hiring, retention, professional development and overall impact of talented women. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Ellevate Network – an organization that has impressed us with the high quality of its members and programming,” said Jessica Cash, Director of Sales & Marketing New Product Development and Chair, Women at CEB, “This partnership provides CEB employees with increased access to local leaders at Ellevate Network events hosted in CEB offices, and helps us better serve our global employee base. Our Women at CEB employee group has contributed meaningfully to increasing the percentage of women in leadership across our business – and we’re thrilled to have Ellevate’s partnership to continue to invest in women.”

“We are very pleased to have CEB as a new Corporate Partner,” said Kristy Wallace, President of Ellevate Network. “Their commitment to professional women, their associates and global gender diversity aligns very well with our network. We welcome them to the Ellevate Network Community and look forward to collaborating.”

About Ellevate Network

Ellevate Network is a global network of professional women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.

About CEB

CEB is a best practice insight and technology company. We help our customers grow by harnessing their untapped potential. Leaders at more than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on our advisory services and technology solutions to manage their talent, customers and operations. CEB is a trusted partner to nearly 90% of the Fortune 500, more than 80% of the FTSE 100, and over 70% of the Dow Jones Asian Titans. More at cebglobal.com.