Rutgers University Creates Game-Changing Big Data Program

Rutgers University’s Center for Innovation Education and Rutgers Division of Continuing Studies are administering a first-of–its-kind executive lifelong learning program focusing on educating corporate leaders on the foundations of Big Data. Rutgers has teamed with Jordan Zimmerman, founder of the world’s 14th largest advertising agency, Zimmerman Advertising, to ensure their new Big Data program delivers groundbreaking content to build a foundation for each program participant. Rutgers has also established a team of experts to facilitate the program. The team will be led by Paul Szyarto, a world-renowned expert on business transformation, and will support identifying key staff and program content.

“Being invited to join the Rutgers Big Data Advisory Program is an absolute privilege,” said Szyarto. “Our goal is to create content that provides immediate value to today’s decision makers and is delivered by leading industry practitioners. The program will focus on leveraging Big Data to support informed decisions for corporate success. Learning the valuable strategies regarding Big Data is a top priority for companies to remain competitive.”

Using Big Data means BIG BUSINESS. Using data science in business is not a trend or fad; it's the new strategy today's leaders are leveraging to compete in the business world. Professionals equipped with data analytics knowledge can improve marketing and operating efficiencies, understand how to navigate risks, expand brand value, and develop preemptive decision-making strategies. The use of Big Data can disrupt the status quo by helping companies invent new business models to surpass their competitors.

The Rutgers program will be administered over four days starting May 15th, and will immerse each participant into several topics on Big Data including analytical platforms for success, infrastructure setup, security, resource selection, machine learning and artificial intelligence, managing global operations with Big Data systems, and mobilizing the C-suite for Big Data analytics. The program will conclude with a capstone project which will facilitate each participant to create a business proposal to help solidify a Big Data strategy within their organization. “As firms create new data analytics divisions, the job market for data savvy executives is expected to explode over the next several years. I am delighted to work with these leaders of the industry to add this exceptional program to our Data Science offerings.” said Stephen Carter, Director of Rutgers Center for Innovation Education. The program has limited space, so visit http://bigdata.rutgers.edu/ today and become a Big Data leader of tomorrow!