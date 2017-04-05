Our goal is to help lawmakers understand the importance of broadband LTE and related spectrum policy in the effort to deliver ubiquitous, cost effective Internet access.

WISPA Fixed Wireless Day on Capitol Hill —Telrad Networks, a global provider of innovative LTE broadband solutions, today announced their participation as a highlighted broadband solution provider at the WISPA Fixed Wireless Day on Capitol Hill event being held today, April 5. The event’s goal is to inform Members of Congress and their staff about fixed wireless broadband technology and its role in providing competitive broadband offerings across the country, especially in rural and under-served areas.

Much of the United States is still not connected to broadband, especially in more remote and rural areas where fiber, DSL and cable are cost prohibitive. Approximately 34% or rural Americans have no access to broadband. Wireless alternatives can bridge the connectivity gaps in these areas, offering citizens reliable and affordable broadband connectivity.

Telrad Networks has already played a leading role in the United States in broadband propagation. The company works with hundreds of Wireless ISPs (WISPs) to deliver broadband services to thousands of customers. WISPs are responsible for serving more than 4 million customers, both residential and business, across the United States. Most WISPs are locally based entrepreneurs who live in the communities they serve. Telrad offers these ISPs an LTE fixed broadband solution which provides a longer life-cycle, higher throughput, better coverage and more cost-effective solution than most alternatives – allowing them to reach more customers while staying competitive.

Chris Daniels, vice president and general manager of North America for Telrad, has the honor of joining other industry influencers and will share best practices and insights into leveraging LTE technology to connect U.S. communities. “Broadband internet access is fundamental in the lives of all Americans, and its continued growth, particularly in rural areas, is a key factor in economic development. Telrad delivers long term, cost effective broadband wireless access solutions that empower local WISPs to offer reliable connectivity services. The government plays a vital role in enabling these service providers through the availability of cost effective spectrum. Our goal is to help lawmakers understand the importance of broadband LTE and related spectrum policy in the effort to deliver ubiquitous, cost effective Internet access.”

Telrad will be displaying its high-performance broadband LTE product portfolio, as well as convey actual customer applications including municipal, rural, business and residential high-speed connectivity.

The Fixed Wireless Day on Capitol Hill event is being held today, Wednesday, April 5, at the Rayburn Foyer in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

About Telrad Networks

Telrad Networks is a global provider of innovative LTE telecom solutions, boasting over 280 4G deployments in 100 countries. Telrad stands at the forefront of the technology evolution of next-generation TD-LTE solutions in the sub-6 GHz market. Since 1951, the company has been a recognized pioneer in the telecom industry, facilitating the connectivity needs of millions of end-users through operators, ISPs and enterprises around the world. (http://www.telrad.com)