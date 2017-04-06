Starlight Community Theater (SCT) will be presenting Jim Gradillas’ The Love and Hate for five (5) performances beginning Thursday, April 6 and running through Sunday, April 9. This production will mark the ninth show of SCT’s 2016-2017 season.

Written and directed by a two time ariZoni playwright Jim Gradillas, The Love and Hate follows four teenage couples and all the ups and downs that they deal with while in high school.

“The Love and Hate is play that is more of a realistic portrayal of teenage relationships,” says Jim Gradillas, Writer and Director of The Love and Hate. “ I wanted to teach my cast and the younger audience that when you're in a relationship, it can take over your life, but you shouldn’t let it change you.”

This will be the second time that the Love and Hate has been brought to a local Arizona community theater. The first time was back in 2011 at Creative Stages and featured SCT’s very own Thomas Graca.

For more information about The Love and Hate or Starlight Community Theater, please visit http://www.starlightcommunitytheater.com

OPENING NIGHT:

-Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

-Thursday (4/6) Friday (4/7) & Saturday (4/8) at 7 p.m.

-Saturday (4/8) and Sunday (4/9) at 2 p.m.

WHERE:

-1611 W Whispering Wind Dr. Suite 9, Phoenix, AZ 85085

TICKETS:

-$15 at admission