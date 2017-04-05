To address the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals, National University's School of Engineering and Computing is expanding its cybersecurity degree offerings by launching a Bachelor of Science Degree Program in Cybersecurity (BSCYB). The program builds on the successes of National University's cybersecurity-focused graduate degree by offering even more opportunities for students to specialize at the undergraduate level. The University, which is among the largest private nonprofit universities in California, launched the bachelor's program online this April, with courses expanding to the Kearny Mesa, San Diego campus in October.

The National University bachelor's degree in cybersecurity focuses on fundamental security skills, basic information technology management concepts and ethical issues associated with cybersecurity. In addition, the program offers concentrations in computer network defense or digital forensics. With an estimated 200,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the United States and over 1 million globally, according to studies by Intel Security and Cisco, the need for a well-trained security workforce has never been greater.

"National University is at the forefront of improving cyber vigilance in terms of educating future cybersecurity professionals, " said Dr. John Cicero, Dean of the School of Engineering and Computing. "Furthermore, this new program helps fulfill National University's mission as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by growing the workforce for the government and commercial sectors. "

National University is one of just six designated centers in California and the first and only in San Diego to be recognized by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The prestigious designation recognizes quality academic programs that prepare professionals to reduce cyber vulnerabilities in the nation's networks. The BSCYB has been designed to meet National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security Center of Academic Excellence Standards to ensure National University graduates are prepared to enter the workforce in this field.

The University already offers a Master of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance program both online and on campus, which has been ranked among the Top 25 in the country by TheBestSchools.org. National University is the only university in the San Diego region that offers both bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in cybersecurity.

The program's faculty, most of whom have extensive experience working in government and industry, have developed the bachelor's program to provide students the opportunity to complete hands-on labs and research projects using open source cybersecurity tools used by the industry. In addition, classes are offered in a "one course per month " format, which is consistent with almost all programs offered at National University. The program, which is designed for anyone interested in a cybersecurity career, teaches practical skills to get started. As such, students with various backgrounds, not only technical, are entering the program, and the University is seeing great interest among military students in particular.

"National University's accelerated format is ideal for active military, as well as military veterans already in the civilian workforce, " said Chris Simpson, director of the National University Center for Cybersecurity and Academic Program. "Additionally, this field is a great career choice for people who want to make a positive difference in our society by protecting our nation's infrastructure, which is so important. "

Since its founding in 1971, National University has had a long tradition of meeting the needs of adult learners and members of the military. In fact, currently, about 25 percent of the University's total student population has a military service background. Some students bring technical experience from their military background, but the cybersecurity programs at National University provide unique opportunities for students to engage with local businesses and nonprofits to participate in internships and evaluate cybersecurity vulnerabilities. This allows students to give back to the community while gaining valuable experience to take into the field after graduation.

For more information on enrolling in National University's cybersecurity program, visit the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity page.

About National University

Founded in 1971, National University is one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in California. With more than 150,000 alumni, National University is the flagship institution of the National University System. National University is dedicated to making lifelong learning opportunities accessible, challenging and relevant to a diverse population of students. Four schools and two colleges – the College of Letters and Sciences; the Sanford College of Education; the School of Business and Management; the School of Engineering and Computing; the School of Health and Human Services; and the School of Professional Studies – offer more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degrees and 13 teacher credentials and licences. Programs are offered at locations throughout California and across the nation, and are also available online. National University is headquartered in La Jolla, California. http://www.nu.edu/