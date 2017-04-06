U.S. News & World Report has ranked the private, nonprofit National University's online Master of Criminal Justice among the Best Online Graduate Criminal Justice Programs in the nation. National University's program was ranked #15 nationwide based on a rigorous assessment of dozens of schools in five categories of student engagement; faculty credentials and training; admissions selectivity; peer reputation; and student services and technology.

"We are very pleased that National University's online Master of Criminal Justice program is being recognized as among the Top 15 in the country in the U.S. News & World Report's list of best Online Master's Programs in Criminal Justice," said Dr. Daniel Donaldson, dean of the University's School of Professional Studies. "This recognition represents our commitment to offering a quality program that is a popular choice among so many in law enforcement."

The criminal justice program, included in the U.S. News & World Report 2017 rankings, integrates theory with practice to provide graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to address the complex issues and challenges of criminal justice in the 21st century. It is one of more than 100 programs offered through National University, which has a long history serving the needs of working adults. The program, initially offered both online and in a campus setting, has been offered exclusively online in recent years due to popular demand.

The program is popular among law enforcement officials who may be seeking career advancement for competitive positions in agencies ranging from local police departments to the Department of Homeland Security, according to Ponzio Oliverio, lead faculty for the Master of Criminal Justice program. Faculty and instructors are chosen for their combination of academic and professional backgrounds, including those with doctorates, top-ranking police veterans, and prominent attorneys and judges who bring a wealth of experience to the courses.

Law enforcement leaders such as San Diego Harbor police chief, John Bolduc, praises National University for its flexible schedule and its accessible curricula, which is particularly important for working criminal justice professionals. National University offers students an accelerated approach to learning through its one-class-per-month format, offered for both on-campus and online programs.

The Master of Criminal Justice program is designed to provide students with the required knowledge and competence in administration, management and problem-solving skills in the fields of criminal justice. Students completing the Master in Criminal Justice are exposed to both theoretical and applied models and concepts in criminal justice administration, as well as qualitative and quantitative research methods.

To connect with an adviser about National University's Master of Criminal Justice program, and other related programs, click here.

About National University

Founded in 1971, National University is one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in California. With more than 150,000 alumni, National University is the flagship institution of the National University System. National University is dedicated to making lifelong learning opportunities accessible, challenging, and relevant to a diverse population of students. Four schools and two colleges – the College of Letters and Sciences; the Sanford College of Education; the School of Business and Management; the School of Engineering and Computing; the School of Health and Human Services; and the School of Professional Studies – offer more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degrees and 13 teacher credentials and licensures. Programs are offered at locations throughout California and across the nation, and are also available online. National University is headquartered in La Jolla, California. http://www.nu.edu/